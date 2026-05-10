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Britain Calls in China's Ambassador After Hong Kong Spy Convictions

Britain Calls in China's Ambassador After Hong Kong Spy Convictions


2026-05-10 02:22:06
(MENAFN) Britain called in the Chinese ambassador to London on Saturday after three men were found guilty under the UK National Security Act of providing assistance to Hong Kong intelligence services, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced.

The statement was released a day after the formal summons took place in London. The FCDO confirmed that Ambassador Zheng Zeguang was called in on Friday upon conclusion of the case, which centered on activities conducted in coordination with Hong Kong authorities.

"On instruction from the Foreign Secretary, the Chinese Ambassador was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office," an FCDO spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Britain had made unequivocally clear it "will not tolerate any attempts by foreign states to intimidate, harass or harm individuals or communities in the UK," branding the conduct "a serious breach of the UK's sovereignty."

"We will continue to use the full range of tools available to protect our security and hold China to account for actions which undermine our safety and democratic values," the spokesperson said.

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