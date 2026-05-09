Bruno Bischofberger Dead: Dealer Of Warhol And Basquiat Dies At 86

MENAFN - USA Art News) Bruno Bischofberger, the Zurich dealer who helped turn personal loyalty into art-historical influence, has died at 86

Bruno Bischofberger, the Swiss gallerist whose relationships with artists often became part of the work itself, has died at 86. His Zurich-based gallery announced the news on Saturday. Over six decades, Bischofberger built Galerie Bruno Bischofberger into one of Switzerland's most consequential commercial galleries, with a reach that extended from Zurich to New York and Paris.

Founded in 1963, the gallery became known not only for its roster of artists but also for its recurring back-page advertisements in Artforum, a presence that helped make the space a familiar name in the international art press. Bischofberger's influence, however, came less from branding than from proximity. He cultivated close ties with artists including Francesco Clemente, Julian Schnabel, Andy Warhol, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, often moving between dealer, collector, producer, and collaborator.

His relationship with Warhol was especially significant. The two met in New York in 1966, after Bischofberger had included Warhol's work in a group exhibition the year before. In 1968, Bischofberger proposed buying early paintings from the artist and ended up taking 11 works. He later secured right of first refusal for Warhol's art, a condition Warhol honored until his death in 1987. Bischofberger also acquired a 25 percent stake in Interview in 1969 and served as a producer on Warhol's 1970 film L'amour.

That intimacy extended into the studio. Bischofberger is credited with suggesting that Warhol make portrait commissions of people in his circle. In 1984, he proposed the collaboration between Warhol and Basquiat that produced one of the most closely watched bodies of work in late 20th-century art. The project was later the subject of an exhibition at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris in 2023, and one of the works sold at auction in 2024 for $19.4 million.

Bischofberger was born in Zurich in 1940 and studied art history, ethnography, and archaeology at the University of Zurich, where he also developed an interest in folk art. He married Christine, known as Yoyo, in 1971. Together, they raised three daughters and one son. His career left a clear imprint on the market, but its deeper legacy may be the way it blurred the line between dealer and participant, shaping the conditions under which contemporary art was made, seen, and valued.