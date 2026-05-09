Kodiak Begins Autonomous Freight Operations With Roehl Transport

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Kodiak AI, a provider of physical AI-powered autonomous vehicle technology, has announced it is autonomously hauling freight with Roehl Transport, one of America's leading truckload carriers.

Starting last month, trucks equipped with the Kodiak Driver, Kodiak's autonomous system, began hauling freight between Dallas and Houston four times roundtrip per week for Roehl Transport.

Don Burnette, founder and CEO of Kodiak, says:“Working with Roehl Transport reflects a shared commitment to safety in trucking.

“By combining our AI-powered autonomous capabilities with Roehl's safety approach, we're proving how our technology can enhance efficiency while making meaningful progress toward safer roads at scale.”

The Kodiak Driver is designed to address major challenges, including the need for greater safety and efficiency across long-haul trucking, industrial trucking and defense.

Roehl Transport is one of North America's safest trucking companies as recognized by the American Trucking Associations (ATA). Roehl Transport is a recent recipient of the ATA's President's Award, the trucking industry's highest safety honor.

Rick Roehl, chief executive officer of Roehl Transport, says:“Roehl Transport is built on values, and Safety is our cornerstone value.

“The Kodiak Driver was built with this same philosophy. Kodiak's safety-first approach was a key factor in our decision to partner with Kodiak. Their innovation and strong commitment to safety closely align with our values, and together, we are helping make our roads safer.”

More than 85 percent of truck crashes in the US were caused by human driver error, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration statistics. The US Department of Transportation estimates that in 2023, 5,472 people died in crashes involving heavy-duty trucks.

Kodiak's autonomous system is designed to drive safely. In October 2025, the Kodiak Driver earned a VERA Visually Enhanced Risk Assessment (VERA) score of 98 out of 100, tied for the highest recorded score in an independent evaluation by Nauto, which examined over 1,000 commercial fleets.

Kodiak continues to make progress toward closing its long-haul safety case and launching driverless operations by the end of 2026. The company delivers freight between Dallas, Houston, Oklahoma City, Atlanta, and El Paso using its autonomous technology.

As of the end of 2025, Kodiak had deployed a fleet of 20 self-driving trucks operated by its customer, Atlas Energy Solutions, in West Texas's Permian Basin.