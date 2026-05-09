From Goa To Haryana: Why Some Indian States Sell Alcohol At Surprisingly Low Prices

Liquor prices vary widely across India due to different state taxes, excise duties, transport costs, and government policies. Haryana sells alcohol much cheaper than Telangana, where taxes and licence fees are significantly higher.

Ever wondered why you pay so much for alcohol? In the Telugu states, more than half the price of a bottle goes to the government. But in states like Haryana, the rates are much lower. The liquor is the same, so why the huge price difference? Many drinkers have this doubt, especially when they visit Goa or Haryana and see the shocking price difference. For example, a premium whisky bottle that costs Rs 1,500 in Haryana will set you back by Rs 3,000 here. Let's find out the reason behind this.

The Indian Constitution gives state governments the full authority to levy taxes on alcohol. This is why prices for the same brand vary so much from state to state. The Haryana government charges a lower excise duty on liquor.

This strategy keeps prices low, which in turn drives up sales and boosts the state's overall revenue. On the other hand, in the Telugu states, the excise duty and additional taxes are very high. A large chunk of the state budget comes from liquor sales, which is why the prices are always steep here.

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Liquor shop auctions and licence fees also heavily influence the final price. In Haryana, private players are more involved in the supply chain, leading to higher competition and lower prices.

However, in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, government-controlled corporations manage the sales, which keeps prices high. Also, North India has more liquor manufacturing units, which means lower transport costs.

For southern states, the cost of transportation adds to the final price. Many states also depend on alcohol revenue to fund welfare schemes, making it impossible for them to reduce prices.

A word of caution: it is illegal to bring alcohol from Haryana or Goa into our state without a permit. The excise police will file a case against you if you are caught.

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