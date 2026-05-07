Office Of Military Ombudsman Launches Contact Center In Test Mode

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska) announced this on Facebook.

“For several months, we selected operators, trained them, fine-tuned technical details, and updated our knowledge base to provide the highest quality and most comprehensive responses to complainants. We are doing this very carefully and meticulously, without rushing, because we don't want to become mere bureaucrats or have our motivated and sincere operators turn into soulless robots.“But our greatest fear is that, among thousands of undoubtedly important calls, we might miss that one most critical one-the one that could save or preserve a life,” Reshetylova noted.

According to her, despite this being only a test mode for the contact center, the quality of work will improve with each passing day.

Military ombudsman: Up to 1.6 million could potentially join Ukraine's Armed Forces

As reported by Ukrinform, Military Ombudsman Olha Reshetylova (Kobylynska) explained the difference between the functions of the Office of the Military Ombudsman and the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, emphasizing that her office deals exclusively with issues related to military service.

Photo: ArmyInform