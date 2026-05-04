Air Arabia Passenger Jumps Off Taxiing Plane's Emergency Exit In Chennai

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: A passenger on board a Sharjah-Chennai Air Arabia flight jumped out of an emergency exit door while the aircraft was taxiing after landing at Chennai International Airport.

The incident that took place on Sunday, May 3, 2026, created panic among passengers on board and prompted an immediate security response.

Indian media reported that there was no loss of life or damage, as the incident did not occur on the main runway.

The flight was carrying 231 passengers and was moving along the taxiway after landing when the 34-year-old male passenger allegedly opened the emergency exit door without warning.

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Reports quoted officials as saying that the passenger was unwell and is believed to have vomited twice on board, which could have contributed to his actions.

Ground security was alerted and the passenger was immediately apprehended for questioning. As a precautionary measure, the airport officials shut the runway for an hour after this incident, with flights being diverted to secondary runway.