Cavvy Energy Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting Of Shareholders
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|177,748,219
|99.466%
|954,669
|0.534%
2. Election of Directors: Each of the following seven nominees were elected as a director of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|Michael Backus
|175,398,005
|99.706%
|518,001
|0.294%
|Harvey Doerr
|175,398,005
|99.706%
|518,001
|0.294%
|Doug Dreisinger
|154,323,417
|87.726%
|21,592,589
|12.274%
|Andrew Judson
|175,194,104
|99.590%
|721,902
|0.410%
|Patricia McLeod
|174,938,518
|99.444%
|977,488
|0.556%
|Darcy Reding
|175,230,970
|99.611%
|685,036
|0.389%
|Kiren Singh
|175,066,461
|99.517%
|849,545
|0.483%
A biography of each director is available in the Circular.
3. Appointment of Auditor: By ordinary resolution, Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as the auditor of the Company to hold office until close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|178,225,127
|99.733%
|477,761
|0.267%
4. Executive Compensation: By non-binding ordinary resolution, the advisory vote on executive compensation as described in the Circular, was approved. The results of the vote were as follows:
|Votes For
|Votes Against
|Number
|Percent
|Number
|Percent
|166,789,616
|94.812%
|9,126,390
|5.188%
ABOUT CAVVY ENERGY
Cavvy Energy is an integrated Canadian upstream and midstream energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Cavvy's objective is to create long term shareholder value through development, production, processing, and marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids, and sulphur while providing superior service to the Company's third-party customers through our strategic, company-owned gathering and processing infrastructure located in western Canada.
For further information, visit , or please contact:
|Darcy Reding, President & Chief Executive Officer
|Adam Gray, Chief Financial Officer
|Telephone: (403) 261-5900
|Telephone: (403) 261-5900
|Investor Relations
|...
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