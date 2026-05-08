Miningnewsbreaks Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) Taps Regenerative Agriculture Trend With Murdock Mountain Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) and may include paid advertising.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP) (OTCQB: NOPFF) is positioning its Murdock Mountain project in northeastern Nevada as a potential supply solution for the organic agriculture sector.“The company is exploring a phosphate-bearing formation at its Murdock Mountain property in Elko County with the objective of producing natural rock phosphate suitable for direct application on farmland,” reads a recent article.“Nevada Organic Phosphate's strategy differs from the conventional fertilizer model. Rather than chemically processing phosphate rock, the company aims to mine naturally occurring rock phosphate that can be crushed, ground and shipped directly to agricultural users. This approach relies on the properties of reactive phosphate rock, which releases nutrients gradually as soil microorganisms interact with the mineral. The material is designed for direct application on fields, aligning with regenerative agricultural practices that emphasize soil biology and reduced chemical inputs.”

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About Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NOP are available in the company's newsroom at

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