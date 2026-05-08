Bengaluru's Sunday Soul Sante Season Finale Celebrates Art, Music And Vibrant Colours

Bangalore's most loved Sunday tradition returns with a bold and immersive new edition, Colour Play, taking over The Bay at Ecoworld, Bellandur on May 10, 2026, from 11 AM to 10 PM.

Marking 15 years of creativity, community, and conscious curation, this edition brings together the many colours of Sunday Soul Sante from design and culture to music, food, and shared experiences. Colour Play is not just a theme, but a celebration of expression, individuality, and the vibrant energy that defines the Sante community.

Over the years, Sunday Soul Sante has evolved from a flea market into a cultural movement, empowering thousands of artists, designers, and homegrown brands across India. Continuing this legacy, the Colour Play edition will feature 200+ curated brands, spanning handcrafted fashion, lifestyle, home décor, art, design, sustainable labels, gourmet food, skincare, pet essentials, and more - each selected for creativity, quality, and originality.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sunday Soul Sante (making Sundays fun since 2010) (@sundaysoulsante)

Adding to the experience, the event will feature live performances by Madboy Mink and Stringfisher, bringing an eclectic mix of music that perfectly complements the high-energy, colour-filled atmosphere.

Designed as a truly inclusive and family-friendly day out, Sunday Soul Sante welcomes visitors of all ages, with free entry for children below 5 years and senior citizens above 60 years, along with thoughtfully curated experience zones:

Pet Zone– A space for furry companions with pet-friendly brands, treats, and essentials

Kids Zone– Interactive workshops and engaging activities designed especially for children

Wellness Zone – Featuring mindful products, organic skincare, and holistic experiences

Food & Beverage Experiences –A wide range of flavours, refreshing drinks, and summer-ready indulgences

In response to Bangalore's rising summer temperatures, the Colour Play edition also focuses on comfort and experience, integrating thoughtful cooling elements across the venue:



Shaded seating and relaxation areas

Mist fans for temperature control

Free water refill stations Green installations and plant-led spaces for a cooler environment

Through initiatives like Heart of Sante, the platform continues to champion emerging entrepreneurs and independent creators, ensuring that community and conscious creativity remain central to its identity.

On May 10, The Bay at Ecoworld transforms into a vibrant, high-energy space where Bangalore comes together to shop, discover, eat, listen, and connect - all in full colour.

Tickets are now live on

and District.

About Sunday Soul Sante

Founded in 2010, Sunday Soul Sante is India's leading lifestyle and flea market platform, bringing together artists, designers, entrepreneurs, musicians, and food enthusiasts under one roof. With a focus on handcrafted, sustainable, and artisanal products, Sunday Soul Sante celebrates creativity, community, and conscious living through thoughtfully curated experiences across India.