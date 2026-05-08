Vande Mataram Row: Religion Always Comes After Nation, Says BJP On Owaisi's Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) Political leaders across parties reacted sharply on Friday after AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi remarked that "Vande Mataram" cannot be treated on par with the national anthem, triggering a fresh political debate over nationalism, religion, and constitutional values.

Owaisi, in a post on social media platform X, said, "Vande Mataram is an ode to a goddess. It cannot be treated on par with the national anthem. 'Jana Gana Mana' celebrates India and its people, not a particular religion. Religion is not equal to the nation."

Reacting to the remarks, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rohan Gupta said that it was "very sad" that objections were being raised over "Vande Mataram".

"Vande Mataram is the country's song, and when Congress sessions used to happen, the complete Vande Mataram was sung for years without objection. If any song is given the status of national anthem or national song in a country, religion cannot be brought into it," he told IANS.

Gupta also said that "when it comes to the country, religion always comes after nation", while alleging that "politics of appeasement" was becoming a major issue in the country.

BJP leader Gourav Vallabh also criticised Owaisi, saying, "Asaduddin Owaisi now has a problem even with Vande Mataram. 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' will be said across the country, and every person living in the nation will have to say, 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and also sing Vande Mataram."

He added that the BJP believes in "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and claimed that "every Indian stands with Vande Mataram".

Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar questioned why objections were being raised to the slogan.

"India is a country of all religions where people worship in churches, gurdwaras, mosques and temples. But why is there an objection to saying Vande Mataram? If you want to live in India, you must say Vande Mataram," Rajbhar said.

Haryana Minister Anil Vij echoed similar sentiments, saying that "Vande Mataram" holds the same respect as the national anthem "Jana Gana Mana".

"Respecting and singing it is as important as the national anthem. If one has to live in India, they will have to sing Vande Mataram," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Husain Dalwai attempted to strike a middle ground, saying he had no objection to the first two stanzas of "Vande Mataram".

"I have repeatedly said that I have no objection to the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram. But I oppose the deliberate attempt to provoke Muslims by reciting the entire song, as is done in RSS," Dalwai said.

He added that no one should oppose the first two stanzas and asserted that opposing them would be wrong.

Congress MP Imran Masood also weighed in, saying the national song deserves respect but should not be compared with the national anthem.

"The national song deserves respect, and as the national anthem has its own place, both cannot be compared with each other," he said.