IPL 2026: Prince Yadav, Virat Kohli Share Heartwarming Chat After LSG Pacer's Dream Wicket (WATCH)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Prince Yadav will cherish his most significant career milestone yet in the IPL 2026 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday, May 7.

Prince Yadav played a key role in the LSG's crucial nine-run win over the RCB, picking three wickets to restrict the visitors to 203/6 in their pursuit of the revised 213-run target in a rain-shortened thriller. The standout moment of his spell of 3/33 was the dismissal of Virat Kohli for a two-ball duck, breaking the RCB stalwart's momentum early in the innings.

Yadav bowled a peach of a delivery, which nipped back sharply to shatter Kohli's off-stump. The unplayable delivery has visibly left the RCB star batter stunned, as he stood frozen for a moment before making the long walk back to the pavilion.

\|/ An absolute peach of a delivery from the young fast bowler to rattle the stumps Updates ▶️ #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #LSGvRCB | @LucknowIPL twitter/YlxbQO9Oma

- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2026

Prince Yadav might have taken three wickets in LSG's win over RCB, but the scalp of Virat Kohli is more than just a personal milestone; it is a dream moment that will be remembered in his career for years to come.

Also Read: IPL 2026: McClenaghan hails Prince Yadav's 'divine delivery' to Kohli

Prince Meets King after Dream Wicket

Taking a wicket of Virat Kohli, who is often considered one of the greatest batters in modern-era cricket, must be a prized possession for any young bowler, but what happened after the match truly epitomized the spirit of the game.

In a video posted by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on its official X handle (formerly Twitter), Price Yadav and Virat Kohli can be seen sharing a heartwarming conversation, alongside the team's bowling coach Bharat Arun and veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, after the match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Kohli was seemingly talking about Prince's outswing delivery and the subtle moment that caught him off guard. Despite being on the receiving end of LSG pacer's brilliance, the former RCB captain was smiling and seemingly using hand gestures to demonstrate the trajectory of the ball, turning the post-match interaction into a masterclass for the youngster.

Imagine dismissing Virat Kohli and then having a chat with him about it twitter/fBXDs9SfBL

- Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 8, 2026

The other two wickets Prince Yadav took were Devdutt Padikkal (34) and Jitesh Sharma (1), effectively dismantling the middle order and ensuring RCB stayed behind the required run rate. With three wickets, Prince's tally of wickets in the ongoing IPL 2026 reached 16, making him one of the most promising young talents of the season.

Prince Used Kohli's to Dismiss RCB Stalwart

Prince Yadav couldn't have asked for a better delivery than the one that sent Virat Kohli back to the pavilion. What made the dismissal even more remarkable was the LSG pacer's post-match admission, wherein he revealed the RCB star batter's advice.

Speaking at the post-match interview, Prince revealed that Kohli had actually utilized a technical tip shared by the batting legend himself during their previous encounter.

“After the last match I was talking to Virat bhaiya, and he only told me - as long as it's moving around off a length, stick to that length,” the 24-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants kept their hopes alive for the playoffs with the third win of the season and are currently sitting at the bottom of the points table with six points and having a net run rate (NRR) of -0.934.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on the other hand, are at the third position with six wins in 10 outings, earning 12 points and having a NRR of +1.234, keeping them firmly in contention for a playoff spot despite the loss to LSG.

Also Read: Inside IPL Star Prince Yadav's Village Residence With Minimal Comforts & His Only Luxury Car Purchase [PHOTOS]