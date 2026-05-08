Raj SI Recruitment Exam 2021 To Be Reconducted, Only 3.83 Lakh Original Candidates Eligible

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 8 (IANS) The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has cancelled the Sub‐Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment Examination‐2021 and announced that the exam will be conducted afresh, following a recommendation by the state government.

Commission Chairman Utkal Ranjan Sahoo stated that only 383,097 candidates will be eligible to appear in the examination, which will be re-conducted. These are the candidates who had appeared for both question papers of the written examination previously held from September 13 to September 15, 2021.

Candidates are being provided an opportunity to correct and update their previously submitted application forms. The amendment process will run from May 16 to May 30. During this period, candidates will be able to update details such as their mobile number, email address, and correspondence address.

Before making any amendments to their application, candidates must complete the KYC process within their One Time Registration (OTR) profile. If a candidate has changed their SSO ID, they can use the "Fetch Application Form" option to transfer their old data to their new profile.

The live photo, signature, and thumb impression saved in the OTR will be automatically fetched from the OTR system. If the KYC process was not previously completed in the OTR, it will be mandatory to complete it now.

Detailed information regarding this matter will be released on the Commission's website.

This recruitment drive will be conducted for the same 859 posts. Even if a candidate does not wish to make any amendments to their entries, they must still open the application form in "edit mode."

They are required to mandatorily provide a declaration stating that no amendments are needed, as well as their consent for the use of the live photo, signature, and thumb impression stored in their OTR profile.

Only after completing these steps should the candidate click the "Final Submit" button, enter the OTP received on their registered mobile number, and submit the application. Applications will not be accepted if the prescribed procedure is not strictly followed.

Officials stated that the eligibility of candidates, specifically regarding age, reservation status, and educational qualifications, will be determined solely based on their status at the time of submitting their applications in 2021. No modifications of any kind to these details will be deemed valid.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the Commission's official website and recruitment portal for detailed information. On August 28, 2025, a Single Bench of the Rajasthan High Court delivered a verdict cancelling the SI Recruitment-2021 process. Subsequently, on April 4, 2026, a Division Bench of the High Court upheld this order.

This verdict by the Division Bench was challenged in the Supreme Court by the trainee SIs (the selected candidates). However, on May 4, a bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed the Special Leave Petition filed by the selected candidates.