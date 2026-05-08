Building On Nearly AED 70 Billion In Awarded Contracts, Emaar Reinforces UAE Industrial Growth At MIITE 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Alabbar highlights resilience, discipline, and institution-building as key to navigating evolving challenges-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="MIITE 2026 Photo-239" src="#" alt="MIITE 2026 Photo-239" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – May 2026: Emaar Properties concluded its participation in the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates, the largest edition to date, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the UAE's industrial ecosystem and advancing local value creation.

Held from 4 to 7 May 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, Make it in the Emirates marked its fifth anniversary as a key national platform connecting manufacturers, investors, and strategic partners. Under this year's theme,“Advanced Industry. Emerging Stronger.”, the event continued to play a central role in accelerating the UAE's industrial growth, attracting over 122,500 visitors, 1,000 exhibitors, and 300 speakers, and facilitating more than AED 168 billion in offtake agreements across previous editions.

Emaar's presence at the event saw strong engagement and turnout at its booth during the largest edition to date, where the Company connected with a wide network of local manufacturers, suppliers, and industry stakeholders. Through these interactions, Emaar explored opportunities to strengthen partnerships and integrate locally produced materials and services across its developments, in line with the UAE's broader vision to enhance in-country value, foster innovation, and build a resilient and diversified economy.

At this year's edition, Emaar presented an immersive experience under the theme“Built by Vision. Powered by Emirati Talent,” showcasing its role as a homegrown UAE success story and its contribution to national development across communities, retail, hospitality, and tourism. The experience highlighted Emaar's impact on local supplier growth, Emirati talent enablement, and its integrated ecosystem of destinations, while reinforcing its commitment to strengthening local procurement and supporting UAE-based enterprises.

As part of the event programme on the opening day, Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, participated in a high-level panel titled“Adaptive by Design – Family Businesses as Pillars of Resilience and Continuity,” where he reflected on lessons learned from past economic cycles and the importance of building strong institutions capable of navigating challenges. He highlighted the role of long-term thinking, discipline, and resilience in sustaining growth, noting that well-structured organisations are better positioned to adapt and emerge stronger in evolving market conditions.

Emaar's involvement reflects its ongoing efforts to contribute to national priorities by supporting homegrown businesses and enabling their participation in large-scale development projects. The Company continues to prioritise collaboration with local partners across construction, design, and operations, ensuring alignment with quality standards while supporting the growth of the UAE's industrial base.

This participation builds on Emaar's collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, through which the Company integrates local content considerations into its procurement strategy, encourages supplier certification, and supports the growth of UAE-based enterprises and national talent. Emaar has recorded total awarded contracts close to AED 70 billion, underscoring its continued commitment to strengthening local supply chains and driving economic value within the UAE.

About Emaar Properties:

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world's largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of approximately 618 million sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 125,600 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approximately 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 41 hotels and resorts with approximately 10,000 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, around 26 percent of Emaar's revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world's largest performing fountain, are among Emaar's trophy destinations.