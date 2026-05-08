Qatar Warns Of Global Impact Of Strait Of Hormuz Closure At UN Briefing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The State of Qatar has warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused significant economic disruption and risks escalating regional tensions into a global crisis.

The remarks were made yesterday by Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, H E Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, during a UN media briefing on a draft Security Council resolution related to the strategic waterway.

The media stakeout also featured Their Excellencies the permanent representatives of the United States of America and several Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Kuwait.

Sheikha Alya said the closure of the vital maritime passage since March has had major economic consequences across Gulf states and the wider world, particularly affecting global energy markets.

According to her remarks, around 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade has been disrupted, while supply chains have been fragmented and more than 20,000 seafarers remain stranded at sea.

Her Excellency warned that the situation threatens not only global energy security and economic stability but also worsens humanitarian conditions and undermines regional stability, posing a serious risk to international peace and security.

She stressed that ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait is not only a requirement under international maritime law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions, but also a shared international responsibility.

The State of Qatar expressed its hope for continued engagement with UN member states to build support for the draft resolution aimed at safeguarding maritime routes and ensuring freedom of navigation.