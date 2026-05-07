Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
| % For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Laura A. Cillis
|5,190,742
|97.58%
|128,866
|2.42%
|Steven Hofer
|5,292,584
|99.49%
|27,024
|0.51%
|Randy Krotowski
|5,308,342
|99.79%
|11,266
|0.21%
|Fiona Macfarlane
|5,190,953
|97.58%
|128,655
|2.42%
|Noordin Nanji
|4,931,309
|92.70%
|388,299
|7.30%
|Daniel Nocente
|5,184,000
|97.45%
|135,608
|2.55%
|Peter Wijnbergen
|5,309,524
|99.81%
|10,084
|0.19%
As part of best governance practices, the Company's Board of Directors has constituted its Board Committees as summarized below. All members of the Board Committees are 100% independent.
| Audit
Committee
| Environmental,
Health and Safety
Committee
| Management Resource
and Compensation
Committee
| Nominating and
Corporate Governance
Committee
| Laura A. Cillis
(Chair)
| Randy Krotowski
(Chair)
| Fiona Macfarlane
(Chair)
| Noordin Nanji
(Chair)
|Randy Krotowski
|Fiona Macfarlane
|Peter Wijnbergen
|Laura A. Cillis
|Peter Wijnbergen
|Noordin Nanji
|Randy Krotowski
|Fiona Macfarlane
About Western Forest Products Inc.
Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity of 785 million board feet from five sawmills, as well as operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its long-term licences, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by use of words such as“believes”,“expects”,“will”,“plans”,“estimates” and“potential” and similar references to future periods. Although such statements reflect management's current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual results or performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including factors referenced under the“Risks and Uncertainties” section of our MD&A in our 2025 Annual Report dated February 10, 2026.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Contact:
Glen Nontell
Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500
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