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Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders


2026-05-07 06:20:02
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) (“Western” or the“Company”) announces the following voting results in respect of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the“Meeting”) held today.

Election of Directors

Western's shareholders voted today to re-elect the following directors to Western's Board of Directors:

Name of Nominee Votes For % For
Votes Against % Against
Laura A. Cillis 5,190,742 97.58% 128,866 2.42%
Steven Hofer 5,292,584 99.49% 27,024 0.51%
Randy Krotowski 5,308,342 99.79% 11,266 0.21%
Fiona Macfarlane 5,190,953 97.58% 128,655 2.42%
Noordin Nanji 4,931,309 92.70% 388,299 7.30%
Daniel Nocente 5,184,000 97.45% 135,608 2.55%
Peter Wijnbergen 5,309,524 99.81% 10,084 0.19%

As part of best governance practices, the Company's Board of Directors has constituted its Board Committees as summarized below. All members of the Board Committees are 100% independent.

Audit
Committee		 Environmental,
Health and Safety
Committee		 Management Resource
and Compensation
Committee		 Nominating and
Corporate Governance
Committee
Laura A. Cillis
(Chair)		 Randy Krotowski
(Chair)		 Fiona Macfarlane
(Chair)		 Noordin Nanji
(Chair)
Randy Krotowski Fiona Macfarlane Peter Wijnbergen Laura A. Cillis
Peter Wijnbergen Noordin Nanji Randy Krotowski Fiona Macfarlane

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated forest products company building a margin-focused log and lumber business to compete successfully in global softwood markets. With operations and employees located primarily on the coast of British Columbia and Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to worldwide markets. Western has a lumber capacity of 785 million board feet from five sawmills, as well as operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities. The Company sources timber from its long-term licences, First Nations arrangements, and market purchases. Western supplements its production through a wholesale program providing customers with a comprehensive range of specialty products.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by use of words such as“believes”,“expects”,“will”,“plans”,“estimates” and“potential” and similar references to future periods. Although such statements reflect management's current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual results or performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including factors referenced under the“Risks and Uncertainties” section of our MD&A in our 2025 Annual Report dated February 10, 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Glen Nontell
Chief Financial Officer
(604) 648-4500


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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