Biomednewsbreaks - Heartbeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) Expands Concierge Cardiology Footprint With Atelier Health Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) HeartBeam (NASDAQ: BEAT), a medical technology company focused on cardiac care solutions, announced a commercial agreement with Beverly Hills-based concierge medical practice Atelier Health, expanding the company's launch footprint into Southern California and completing its initial targeted markets alongside New York metro, Dallas and South Florida as it advances commercialization of its cable-free 3D ECG technology for remote cardiac monitoring and preventive cardiology.

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About HeartBeam, Inc.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) is a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the detection and monitoring of critical cardiac conditions. The Company is creating the first-ever cable-free device capable of collecting ECG signals in 3D, from three non-coplanar directions, and synthesizing the signals into a 12-lead ECG. This platform technology is designed for portable devices that can be used wherever the patient is to deliver actionable heart intelligence. Physicians will be able to identify cardiac health trends and acute conditions and direct patients to the appropriate care – all outside of a medical facility, thus redefining the future of cardiac health management. HeartBeam's 3D ECG technology received FDA clearance for arrhythmia assessment in December 2024 and the 12-lead ECG synthesis software in December 2025(1). The Company holds over 20 issued patents related to technology enablement.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BEAT are available in the company's newsroom at

(1) Cleared Indications for Use

The HeartBeam System with 12-Lead ECG synthesis software for arrhythmia assessment received FDA clearance in December 2025. Refer to the Company's Cleared Indications for Use at for details on the intended use of its technology.

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