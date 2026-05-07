Biomednewsbreaks - Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Launches Ibogaine-Based TBI Therapeutics Initiative

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO), a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapeutics and drug delivery systems, announced a strategic initiative to explore ibogaine-based therapeutics for traumatic brain injury and related neuropsychiatric conditions, including the filing of a provisional U.S. patent application covering compositions and methods using ibogaine and related compounds to treat TBI, PTSD and associated disorders.

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About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company's portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo's research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma

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