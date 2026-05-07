Mary Kay Named Large Corporation Of The Year By The DEC Network At SMU Collins Center

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on marykay

For more than 60 years, the Mary Kay business opportunity has been at the heart of everything we do. We believe every woman deserves the chance to build something of her own, on her own terms. It is about empowering women to run their small businesses independently, unlocking potential, and building communities that thrive.

Powered by The DEC Network and hosted at the James M. Collins Executive Education Center at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in collaboration with the SMU Cox William S. Spears Institute for Entrepreneurial Leadership, the celebration brought together entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders, and ecosystem builders from across North Texas thriving entrepreneurial community.

What sets the State of Entrepreneurship Awards apart is that they are entirely community-nominated and community-voted. That is why being recognized as“Large Corporation of the Year” at the 11th Annual State of Entrepreneurship event is both a profound honor for Mary Kay and a meaningful reflection of the real impact women entrepreneurs are making in communities every day.

The 2026 awards honored individuals, companies, institutions, and civic leaders whose work is advancing innovation, access to capital, and equitable economic opportunity throughout North Texas. The energy in the room was unmistakable, a shared commitment to innovation, resilience, and inclusive growth that continues to define North Texas as one of the most dynamic entrepreneurial hubs in the country.

“We are rooted in our mission of enriching women's lives everywhere. We believe in direct sales as a unique pathway to entrepreneurship,” said Virginie Naigeon-Malek,

“North Texas is entering a new era where entrepreneurship is not just an economic driver, but a unifying force for innovation, inclusion, and long-term community prosperity,” said Bill Chinn,. What we're seeing today is a powerful convergence of bold ideas, diverse talent, and collaborative leadership. Organizations like Mary Kay demonstrate how established companies can actively help shape the future by empowering the next generation of business leaders. Together, we are building an ecosystem where opportunity is expanding, barriers are shrinking, and the entrepreneurial spirit is stronger than ever.”

At Mary Kay, we see ourselves not just as a corporate leader, but as an active participant in the broader entrepreneurial journey. From our independent beauty consultants to our community partnerships and programs, entrepreneurship is embedded in our DNA. We are committed to supporting entrepreneurship at every level, whether it's through creating opportunities for our independent sales force or investing in initiatives that strengthen the broader business community. Because when women entrepreneurs succeed, communities prosper, and that's a future worth building together.

Recent Recognition and Impact Data on Mary Kay:

#1 Direct Selling Brand of Skincare and Color Cosmetics in the World by Euromonitor International[1] in 2023, 2024 and again in 2025. Ranked #2 on Forbes 2026 Best Customer Service list[2]. Ranked #8 on Forbes 2026 Best Brands for Social Impact list. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand, only direct selling brand in the Top 10[3].

Did You Know:

Over six million Americans are engaged in direct selling[4] and 73% of direct sellers in the U.S. are women[5]. In the U.S, direct selling achieved 34.7 billion in retail sells in 2024[6].

Learn more about Mary Kay's work in empowering women entrepreneurs around the world in the 2025 Sustainability Report.

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About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

About The DEC Network:

The DEC Network is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that fuels the success of entrepreneurs across North Texas by connecting you to the resources, education, and support you need to launch, grow, and scale your business. Through innovative co-working spaces, high-impact accelerator programs, mentorship opportunities, and community-driven events, you have access to a strong ecosystem designed to help you succeed. With locations in Dallas, Fort Worth, and beyond, you're never far from the support you need.

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[1] Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2023 Edition, value sales at RSP, 2022, 2023 and 2024 data.

[2] Alan Schwarz, Forbes Staff. (October 14, 2025).“2026 Best Customer Service.”

[3] Alan Schwarz, Forbes Staff. (March 17, 2026).“2026 Best Brands for Social Impact.”

[4] 2025 DSEF Growth & Outlook Report

[5] U.S. Direct Selling Association

[6] U.S. Direct Selling Association