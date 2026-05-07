Who's The Best Pet In California? One California Pet Will Win A Major Prize Package And Head To Hollywood For The Pet Lovers' Choice Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pet Awards Competition to Benefit National Nonprofit Best Friends Animal Society

LOS ANGELES, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pet Lovers' Choice Awards just announced the launch of its 'Best in State' Awards, a state-by-state competition crowning one top pet from each of the 50 states, with more than $250,000 in prizes up for grabs. The California winner will join state champions from across the country competing for the 'Best Pet in the Nation' Award, presented by USA TODAY Pets. All 50 state winners will be featured live on stage at the Pet Lovers' Choice Awards, hosted by Gabriel“Fluffy” Iglesias, in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 23. Iglesias, who grew up in Long Beach, recently sold out SoFi Stadium to more than 70,000 fans.

After generating more than 14,000 entries, 10 million votes and over $700,000 raised to help pets in shelters during its inaugural competition, the Pet Lovers' Choice Awards is expanding with the 'Best in State' Awards, bringing the competition to the local level. California pet owners, along with those in all 50 states, are invited to enter their cat or dog for a chance to be named their state's top pet and advance to the national stage.

The awards will be conducted in two phases:



Best in State' Awards: honoring one winning pet from each state 'Best Pet in the Nation' Award (presented by USA TODAY Pets): the 50 state winners competing for the national title

Best in State, 1st Place Prize Package:

$3,500 cash prize, tickets for two (plus their pet) to the Pet Lovers' Choice Awards in Los Angeles, a Pet Lovers' Choice Awards trophy, and a spot in the Best Pet in the Nation final round



Best Pet in the Nation, The Full Star Treatment:

The national winner takes home $10,000 cash, round-trip travel and hotel accommodations in Los Angeles, a spot on the nationally broadcast red carpet, an on-stage announcement at the awards show, a professional photography session, a feature in USA TODAY Pets, and a Pet Lovers' Choice Awards trophy.



To enter your California pet in the 'Best in State' Awards and view full competition details, visit petloverschoiceawards.

Winners are determined by public voting. Each paid vote directly supports the work of Best Friends Animal Society, a national nonprofit whose goal is to save the lives of dogs and cats in shelters.

ABOUT THE PET LOVERS' CHOICE AWARDS

The Pet Lovers' Choice Awards is the first fan-voted, national broadcast awards show celebrating America's dogs and cats. The event honors the animals who make our lives better, while supporting pet lifesaving through Best Friends Animal Society. Follow us on social: Instagram @petloversawards, Facebook @thepetloverschoiceawards, TikTok @officialpetloversawards.

ABOUT BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL SOCIETY

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization dedicated to saving the lives of dogs and cats in America's shelters and making the entire country no-kill. Founded in 1984, Best Friends runs lifesaving facilities and programs nationwide in partnership with more than 6,000 shelters and rescue organizations. From our headquarters in Kanab, Utah, we also operate the nation's largest no-kill animal sanctuary - a destination that brings our mission to life for thousands of visitors each year. We maintain the most comprehensive animal sheltering data in the country and make it accessible to the public - empowering communities with critical insights into the needs of their local shelters and how they can help. We believe every dog and cat deserves a home. And we believe that, by working together, we can Save Them All®.

ABOUT USA TODAY PETS

USA TODAY Pets is a platform for people who care deeply about their animals, offering trusted guidance, inspiration, and community for pet owners across the country. Part of the USA TODAY Network, USA TODAY Pets reaches millions of readers each month with audience first coverage focused on the human–animal bond, responsible pet ownership, and the joy pets bring to everyday life. Visit us at:

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