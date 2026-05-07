Procrit (Amgen) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include addressing rising anemia prevalence, expanding biologic anemia therapies, increasing chronic disease treatment, emphasizing personalized anemia management, boosting biosimilar adoption, enhancing patient quality of life, and tapping into growing demand in Asia-Pacific. Tariff challenges are sparking domestic production and regional partnerships.

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Procrit Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Procrit market is poised for substantial growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of anemia, chronic kidney disease (CKD), and cancer. A significant factor behind this trend is the rising adoption of biologic anemia therapies and improved access to prescription anemia drugs. As of the historic period, the market had been bolstered by factors such as the rising chemotherapy-induced anemia cases and the expansion of dialysis treatment centers.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to benefit from a growing focus on personalized anemia management, increased use of erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, and the demand for anemia management therapies. The expansion of chronic disease treatment programs and oncology supportive care treatments will further drive market dynamics. Another crucial trend is the growing emphasis on reducing the need for blood transfusions, complemented by enhanced monitoring of chronic anemia conditions.

Procrit (epoetin alfa) effectively addresses anemia by stimulating red blood cell production, providing an alternative to blood transfusions. This therapeutic approach is becoming increasingly crucial as anemia prevalence rises worldwide. For instance, in December 2024, the National Center for Health Statistics noted a 9.3% increase in anemia prevalence among individuals aged 2 and above, underpinning the market growth.

Chronic kidney disease prevalence is further propelling the Procrit market. Reports from Kidney Research UK highlighted that over 7.2 million people in the UK were living with CKD as of June 2023, with numbers expected to rise. The treatment of anemia in CKD patients with Procrit aids in maintaining hemoglobin levels and reducing transfusion dependence.

The rising incidence of cancer also contributes to the market's upward trajectory. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare projects an increase in cancer diagnoses from 169,000 in 2024 to approximately 209,000 by 2034. Procrit is pivotal for cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy, enhancing their energy levels and minimizing transfusion needs.

Amgen Inc. is a major player in this expanding market, which in 2025 was primarily concentrated in North America. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region, with markets spanning from Australia to Canada.

Report Scope:



Indications: Chronic Kidney Diseases; HIV Infection; Chemotherapy

Distribution Channel: Direct Sales; Pharmaceutical Wholesalers; Retail Pharmacies

End Users: Hospitals; Outpatient Clinics; Home Care

Countries: Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, Canada Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Major Trends



Increasing Use of Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents

Rising Demand for Anemia Management Therapies

Expansion of Oncology Supportive Care Treatments

Growing Focus on Reducing Blood Transfusions Enhanced Monitoring of Chronic Anemia Conditions

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