Mos Suresh Gopi Calls For Global Export Push For Mizoram's Horticulture, Agri Products

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, May 7 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Tourism Suresh Gopi on Thursday stressed the need for focused and sustained efforts to promote the export of Mizoram's horticulture and agricultural products to markets across India as well as abroad.

Mizoram was declared the“Ginger Capital of India” by NITI Aayog last year in recognition of its large-scale ginger production and growing contribution to the sector.

The Union Minister underscored Mizoram's strategic importance, despite its relatively small population and compact geographical area.

The state is uniquely positioned at the tri-junction of India, Myanmar, and Bangladesh, making it a key player in India's Act East Policy.

Gopi expressed his satisfaction that Mizoram is gradually achieving better connectivity, particularly with the ongoing development of a good railway network.

He also pointed out the importance of exploring ways to establish more hydro-electric projects so the state can become self-sufficient in its power needs.

The Union Minister of State on Thursday visited Kolasib and held an interactive meeting with the head of offices of various government departments within the district at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall, Kolasib.

During the session, a brief profile and the general overview of Kolasib district were showcased through a Power Point presentation.

The visiting Minister expressed his pleasure at being able to meet the people and government officials of Kolasib.

Highlighting the significance of conducting a Census for the nation's progress, he stated that because a Census provides an accurate understanding of the people's living conditions and demographic realities, it is exceptionally crucial for formulating government planning and development strategies.

The Union Minister also pointed out the importance of exploring ways to establish more hydro-electric projects so the state can become self-sufficient in its power needs.

Emphasising the importance of education, the Minister spoke about the necessity of having more Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs).

Expressing concern that there is currently only one KV in the entire state of Mizoram, he suggested that the matter of increasing the number of KVs should be taken up with the Members of Parliament (MPs).

Noting that women's education plays a highly influential role in a nation's development, Gopi stated that it is important to take proactive steps to encourage more women to pursue fields like nursing.

Stating that basic foundational and school education have a profound impact on children's lives, he added that as long as the quality and standard of education are well-maintained, children can reach great heights in their futures.

Noting that Mizoram possesses fertile land capable of producing excellent crops, he emphasised the need to make dedicated efforts to export horticulture and agriculture products not only to other states but also internationally.

During this interactive session, the various departments briefed the Minister on their general functioning and officially submitted their respective requirements and grievances to him.

After concluding the meeting, Union Minister Gopi paid a site visit to the Oil Palm Processing Mill in Bukvannei, where he directly interacted with the local oil palm farmers.