Mugham Center Hosts Conference Dedicated To National Leader Heydar Aliyev

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A conference titled "National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's Cultural Values," dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has been held at the International Mugham Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and initiated by the territorial primary organization of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) representing cultural workers.

The event began with the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland.

A video presentation highlighting the National Leader's activities in the field of culture was then shown.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stated that for National Leader Heydar Aliyev, national and spiritual values were not merely a heritage to be preserved, but a fundamental source of strength that affirmed the identity of the people, enabled them to withstand the trials of time, and guided them into the future.

She noted that love for the native language, literature, music, and national traditions held a special place in the National Leader's policies. These values were regarded not only as relics of the past but also as the main pillars of modern state-building and spiritual development.

The Deputy Culture Minister underlined that during the period of the National Leader's leadership, Azerbaijani music, cinema, theater, and the arts in general gained international recognition and prestige. All of this served the purpose of returning to national roots and ensuring the transmission of these values to future generations.

At the conference, speeches were delivered by Professor Fuad Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects Elbay Gasimzade, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Theater Union and People's Artist Haji Ismayilov, People's Poet Vahid Aziz, People's Artist Abdul Mahmudov, Chairman of the YAP Sabail District Organization Mukhtar Nagiyev, and Chairman of the territorial primary organization of YAP cultural workers and Assistant to the Culture Minister Emin Hasanov.

The speakers spoke in detail about the exceptional role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the development of Azerbaijani culture, as well as the purposeful policy he implemented to preserve and promote national and spiritual values.

They emphasized that the strategic course determined by the National Leader continues successfully today, with consistent efforts being made to preserve national heritage, develop culture, and promote it internationally.

It was noted that as a result of this policy, Azerbaijani culture is being widely promoted on international platforms, and the country's rich cultural heritage is being introduced to the global community. At the same time, important projects are being implemented to instill national values in the younger generation and educate them in the spirit of national identity and patriotism.

The speakers also stressed that the ideas of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, remain relevant today and form the foundation of the country's cultural development strategy. In this regard, studying and promoting his rich legacy is considered a moral duty for every citizen.

Following the conference, an artistic program featuring musical pieces loved by National Leader Heydar Aliyev was presented to the audience.