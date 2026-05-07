Pharmacy Automation Solution Market Analysis Report 2026: $15.44 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Automation Solution Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The pharmacy automation solution market is experiencing a strong upward trajectory, projected to increase from $8.44 billion in 2025 to $9.48 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4%. By 2030, the market is estimated to reach $15.44 billion, driven by a 13% CAGR. This growth is largely due to the rising focus on patient safety, expansion in hospital infrastructure, and the increasing adoption of AI-powered pharmacy systems.

Automation trends such as robotic medication dispensing, automated inventory management, and barcode-enabled verification are revolutionizing the industry. Additionally, a surge in pharmaceutical demand is fueling market expansion. The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations reported significant production and R&D expenditure increases, indicating robust industry growth impacting pharmacy automation.

Key players in the market are focusing on innovation to improve workflow efficiency and patient safety. In October 2024, Alto Technologies Inc. launched a new Pharmacy Technology Platform optimized for Hub and Dispensing Solutions, enhancing efficiency with automation and AI. This platform aims to improve patient experience while offering real-time data insights.

Furthermore, notable mergers and acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. EQUASENS, a France-based provider, acquired ADV (Apotheken Datenverarbeitung GmbH & Co. KG) in November 2023, bolstering its product offerings and expanding its market footprint in Germany.

Major companies active in this sector include McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cerner Corporation, MedAvail Technologies Inc., and many others, all working to harness technology for enhanced pharmacy operations across diverse healthcare environments.

Regional analysis highlights Asia-Pacific as the largest market by 2025, with significant contributions from countries including Australia, China, and Japan. The market report covers a comprehensive range of geographical areas, providing detailed insights into different regional markets.

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