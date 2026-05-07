Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pharmacy Automation Solution Market Analysis Report 2026: $15.44 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F


2026-05-07 10:03:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in pharmacy automation solutions include addressing rising prescription volumes, enhancing medication accuracy, overcoming pharmacy staff shortages, and optimizing healthcare workflows. Crucial growth drivers include AI adoption, patient safety focus, and error reduction through automation.

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacy Automation Solution Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The pharmacy automation solution market is experiencing a strong upward trajectory, projected to increase from $8.44 billion in 2025 to $9.48 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4%. By 2030, the market is estimated to reach $15.44 billion, driven by a 13% CAGR. This growth is largely due to the rising focus on patient safety, expansion in hospital infrastructure, and the increasing adoption of AI-powered pharmacy systems.

Automation trends such as robotic medication dispensing, automated inventory management, and barcode-enabled verification are revolutionizing the industry. Additionally, a surge in pharmaceutical demand is fueling market expansion. The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations reported significant production and R&D expenditure increases, indicating robust industry growth impacting pharmacy automation.

Key players in the market are focusing on innovation to improve workflow efficiency and patient safety. In October 2024, Alto Technologies Inc. launched a new Pharmacy Technology Platform optimized for Hub and Dispensing Solutions, enhancing efficiency with automation and AI. This platform aims to improve patient experience while offering real-time data insights.

Furthermore, notable mergers and acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. EQUASENS, a France-based provider, acquired ADV (Apotheken Datenverarbeitung GmbH & Co. KG) in November 2023, bolstering its product offerings and expanding its market footprint in Germany.

Major companies active in this sector include McKesson Corporation, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cerner Corporation, MedAvail Technologies Inc., and many others, all working to harness technology for enhanced pharmacy operations across diverse healthcare environments.

Regional analysis highlights Asia-Pacific as the largest market by 2025, with significant contributions from countries including Australia, China, and Japan. The market report covers a comprehensive range of geographical areas, providing detailed insights into different regional markets.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.48 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.44 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0%
Regions Covered Global


Global Pharmacy Automation Solution Market Trends and Strategies

  • Robotic Medication Dispensing
  • Automated Inventory Management
  • Error Reduction Through Automation
  • Workflow Optimization Systems
  • Barcode Enabled Verification
  • Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
  • Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
  • Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
  • Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Companies Featured

  • McKesson Corporation
  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation
  • Cerner Corporation
  • MedAvail Technologies Inc.
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • Grifols Shared Services North America Inc.
  • KUKA AG
  • Omnicell Inc.
  • Swisslog Holding AG
  • Pearson Medical Technologies UK
  • Parata Systems LLC
  • TOSHO Co. Inc.
  • ScriptPro LLC
  • ABX Engineering Inc.
  • Innovation Associates Inc.
  • Mediware Information Systems Inc.
  • ARxIUM
  • Capsa Solutions LLC
  • Kirby Lester LLC
  • MEPS Real-Time Inc.
  • RxSafe LLC
  • ForHealth Technologies Inc.
  • Medacist Solutions Group
  • Yuyama Inc.
  • Talis Clinical LLC
  • Willach Group.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Pharmacy Automation Solution Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN07052026004107003653ID1111081924



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search