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Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis Report 2026: $1.15 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F


2026-05-07 10:03:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Central fill pharmacy automation sees opportunities in centralized infrastructure investments, robotic dispensing systems, and cloud-based management solutions. Driven by rising prescriptions, labor shortages, and chronic disease prevalence, the market faces tariff impacts but benefits from regional manufacturing boosts.

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The central fill pharmacy automation market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $0.71 billion in 2025 to $0.79 billion in 2026 with an 11.5% CAGR. This growth is driven by rising prescription volumes, increasing pharmacy labor shortages, retail pharmacy chains' expansion, and technological advancements in automation. The market's growth trajectory suggests an increase to $1.15 billion by 2030, at a 9.7% CAGR, fueled by investments in centralized infrastructure, demand for scalable solutions, and cloud-based management systems.

Key trends include robotic prescription dispensing, centralized medication fulfillment models, and software integration in pharmacy workflows. The expansion of packaging systems and medication safety is also noteworthy. Chronic diseases are expected to further propel market demand due to increased reliance on long-term medication therapies. According to the CDC, as of 2023, approximately 194 million U.S. adults reported having at least one chronic condition, emphasizing the need for efficient dispensing systems.

Leading companies like McKesson Corporation, Omnicell Inc., Swisslog Healthcare, and Innovation Associates Inc. are avidly advancing technology. For instance, in 2024, Innovation Associates Inc. launched Shared Central Fulfillment, a cloud-based solution enhancing centralized pharmacy services. Similarly, Swisslog Healthcare's partnership with BD aims to revolutionize robotics-enabled inventory management in hospitals, improving efficiency and patient care.

The market's geographical landscape highlights North America as the largest region, with Asia-Pacific earmarked for fastest growth. Countries covered include Australia, China, Germany, India, and the USA. Despite challenges like tariffs affecting equipment costs, these factors are encouraging localized manufacturing and integration services.

Research reports provide crucial insights on market statistics, regional shares, and competitor landscapes, helping firms navigate the market dynamics effectively. The market encompasses services and products like consultation, training, software integration, and inventory management. These contribute to revenues through equipment, software, and services designed for various pharmacy settings.

Report Scope

  • Product: Equipment, Software, Services
  • Vendor: Equipment Vendor, Consulting Vendor
  • Application: Inpatient, Outpatient, Retail Pharmacy, Others
  • Key Companies Mentioned: McKesson Corporation, Cencora Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., and others.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 250
Forecast Period 2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.79 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.15 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7%
Regions Covered Global


Major Trends

  • Increasing Deployment of Robotic Prescription Dispensing Systems
  • Rising Adoption of Centralized Medication Fulfillment Models
  • Growing Integration of Pharmacy Workflow Automation Software
  • Expansion of High-Volume Packaging and Labeling Systems
  • Enhanced Focus on Medication Accuracy and Safety

Companies Featured

  • McKesson Corporation
  • Cencora Inc.
  • Cardinal Health Inc.
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • Kuka AG
  • J M Smith Corporation
  • Omnicell Inc.
  • Swisslog Healthcare
  • Parata Systems LLC
  • ScriptPro LLC
  • PBA Health
  • Capsa Healthcare
  • Cornerstone Automation Systems LLC
  • ARxIUM Inc.
  • Talyst LLC
  • Kirby Lester
  • Quality Manufacturing Systems Inc.
  • R/X Automation Solutions
  • RxSafe LLC
  • Innovation Associates Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market
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