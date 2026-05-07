Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis Report 2026: $1.15 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$0.79 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Trends
- Increasing Deployment of Robotic Prescription Dispensing Systems Rising Adoption of Centralized Medication Fulfillment Models Growing Integration of Pharmacy Workflow Automation Software Expansion of High-Volume Packaging and Labeling Systems Enhanced Focus on Medication Accuracy and Safety
Companies Featured
- McKesson Corporation Cencora Inc. Cardinal Health Inc. Becton Dickinson and Company Kuka AG J M Smith Corporation Omnicell Inc. Swisslog Healthcare Parata Systems LLC ScriptPro LLC PBA Health Capsa Healthcare Cornerstone Automation Systems LLC ARxIUM Inc. Talyst LLC Kirby Lester Quality Manufacturing Systems Inc. R/X Automation Solutions RxSafe LLC Innovation Associates Inc.
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Attachment
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Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market
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