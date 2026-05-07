Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Analysis Report 2026: $1.15 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The central fill pharmacy automation market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $0.71 billion in 2025 to $0.79 billion in 2026 with an 11.5% CAGR. This growth is driven by rising prescription volumes, increasing pharmacy labor shortages, retail pharmacy chains' expansion, and technological advancements in automation. The market's growth trajectory suggests an increase to $1.15 billion by 2030, at a 9.7% CAGR, fueled by investments in centralized infrastructure, demand for scalable solutions, and cloud-based management systems.

Key trends include robotic prescription dispensing, centralized medication fulfillment models, and software integration in pharmacy workflows. The expansion of packaging systems and medication safety is also noteworthy. Chronic diseases are expected to further propel market demand due to increased reliance on long-term medication therapies. According to the CDC, as of 2023, approximately 194 million U.S. adults reported having at least one chronic condition, emphasizing the need for efficient dispensing systems.

Leading companies like McKesson Corporation, Omnicell Inc., Swisslog Healthcare, and Innovation Associates Inc. are avidly advancing technology. For instance, in 2024, Innovation Associates Inc. launched Shared Central Fulfillment, a cloud-based solution enhancing centralized pharmacy services. Similarly, Swisslog Healthcare's partnership with BD aims to revolutionize robotics-enabled inventory management in hospitals, improving efficiency and patient care.

The market's geographical landscape highlights North America as the largest region, with Asia-Pacific earmarked for fastest growth. Countries covered include Australia, China, Germany, India, and the USA. Despite challenges like tariffs affecting equipment costs, these factors are encouraging localized manufacturing and integration services.

Research reports provide crucial insights on market statistics, regional shares, and competitor landscapes, helping firms navigate the market dynamics effectively. The market encompasses services and products like consultation, training, software integration, and inventory management. These contribute to revenues through equipment, software, and services designed for various pharmacy settings.

Report Scope



Product: Equipment, Software, Services

Vendor: Equipment Vendor, Consulting Vendor

Application: Inpatient, Outpatient, Retail Pharmacy, Others Key Companies Mentioned: McKesson Corporation, Cencora Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., and others.

Key Attributes: