GROWNSY Unveils Its New Foldable Baby Bath Stand That Gives Parents A Safer, Hands-Free Bathing Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROWNSY, a baby care innovator trusted by over 3 million households globally, today announces the launch of the Baby Bath Stand, a foldable, shower stand for infants and toddlers (6-36 months). This innovative baby bath stand is designed specifically for infants and toddlers who are able to stand, but remain unsteady, and who resist sitting during bath time.

Earlier this year, GROWNSY also announced a brand refresh centered on its new core philosophy: Space to Grow - a more human-centered view of family life as an ongoing process of mutual growth. This philosophy is now reflected in GROWNSY's expanding product portfolio, as the brand moves beyond single-category solutions to support more everyday parenting needs across feeding, hygiene, and early childhood care. As children grow and family routines evolve, GROWNSY continues to broaden its lineup with thoughtful, practical products designed to grow alongside parents through every stage of the journey.

The Baby Shower Stand is a freestanding floor-supported structure that provides stable, secure and comfortable support. The shower stand has a low-center-of-gravity design with a large-area base, significantly reducing the risk of tipping and wobbling. The armrests are designed with palm-width comfort and soft texture for a gentle, hug-like feel. The shower stand also features anti-slip foot pads and adjustable rounded armrests, which provides supportive positioning throughout bath time.