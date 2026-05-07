Fredonia Expands El Doradomonserrat District To ~33,500 Hectares, Consolidating A Continuous Gold-Silver Corridor Adjacent To Cerro Vanguardia
|Category
|Ktons
|Au Eq*
|Au g/t
|Ag g/t
|Au Eq*
|Au
|Ag
|g/t
|Moz
|Moz
|Moz
|North
|Measured
|35,554.4
|0.93
|0.66
|20.26
|1.064
|0.756
|23.159
|Indicated
|36,481.3
|0.81
|0.56
|18.52
|0.950
|0.660
|21.721
|South
|Measured
|1,406.1
|0.75
|0.58
|12.64
|0.034
|0.026
|0.571
|Indicated
|7,906.3
|0.78
|0.60
|14.22
|0.199
|0.151
|3.616
|TOTAL (M&I)
|81,348.1
|3.27
|2.4
|65.64
|2.247
|1.593
|49.067
Gold equivalent grade (Au Eq) is derived using a gold price of US$1,800/oz, and silver metal price US$24/oz. Au Eq assumes Au and Ag recoveries of 90.0%. The limited metallurgical studies by Fredonia to date (selective Bottle rolls from Main Veins material) have indicated high (>90%) recovery of gold in oxide material. The Cerro Vanguardia mine to the east of EDM with similar mineralization reports recoveries higher than 90% for Au. Accordingly, the formula used for Au Eq is: Au Eq (g/t) = Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) x (24/1,800) x (0.9/0.9)]
Additional disclosure with respect to exploration and sampling information used as the basis for the mineral resource estimate disclosed herein, verification of the relevant data by a qualified person, and other parameters applicable to the mineral resource estimate can be found in the Company's technical report titled“Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate on the El Dorado Monserrat Property, Gold and Silver Project, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, NI 43-101 Technical Report” dated November 14, 2024 and prepared by Mario Alfaro, P. Geo., and Fernando Ganem, P. Geo. The report is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at
Transaction Details
Under the terms of the Transaction, Fredonia has acquired a 100% interest in the properties, subject to certain retained royalties applicable only to the acquired properties. Total cash consideration of US$225,000 is payable in instalments of US$75,000 on closing, US$75,000 on or before the first anniversary of the closing date, and US$75,000 on or before the second anniversary of the closing date. The acquired properties are subject to a 1.5% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty and an additional 0.3% NSR royalty capped at a maximum of US$800,000, both of which apply exclusively to the acquired properties and do not affect the existing EDM resource. The Transaction includes customary security provisions associated with deferred payment structures and has been completed with no further approvals required.
Fernando Ganem, P. Geo., is a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ganem is independent of the Company, visited the property and has read and approved the technical contents of this release.
About Fredonia
Fredonia holds gold and silver license areas totaling approximately 64,000 ha. in the prolific Deseado Massif geological region in the Province of Santa Cruz, Argentina, including its flagship advanced EDM project (approx. 33,500 ha.) located close to AngloGold Ashanti's approximately 200,000 oz./yr Au-Ag Cerro Vanguardia mine, the El Aguila project (approx. 9,100 ha.), and the Hornia project (approx. 21 500 ha).
For further information: Please visit the Company's website at or contact: Estanislao Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer, Direct +54 91 149 980 623, Email:....
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the prospectivity of the newly acquired properties and the greater EDM Project for mineralization, the prospectivity for further gold-silver mineralization at the EDM Project based on proximity to existing known systems in the Deseado Massif, the strategic importance of the acquired properties in the context of connecting known mineralized structures, the Company's financial resources and ability to execute its plans, planned drilling programs and studies, and any other information herein that is not a historical fact, may be“forward-looking information”. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as“expects”, or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“interpreted”,“management's view”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”,“plans”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“forecasts”,“estimates”,“believes” or“intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results“may” or“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties or other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward -looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual results of drilling, and of engineering and metallurgical tests conducted in the course of the Company's activities, unforeseen expenditures and the ability to finance operations, volatility in the trading price of the Common Shares, risks relating to the ability of the Company to obtain required approvals, the global economic climate, new and ongoing wars, and metal prices. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot guarantee shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward looking information. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.
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