Martha Stewart Announces Martha Stewart Grocery, A New Collection Of Pizza And Pantry Essentials

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Available now in Canada and launching later this year in the US, the brand offers quality, affordable and easy-to-use food staples

MONTRÉAL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martha Stewart unveils a new collection of pizza and pantry essentials designed to bring elevated flavor, quality ingredients, and everyday ease to kitchens across the US and Canada. Created in partnership between Turpone Foods and Marquee Brands, the global brand accelerator and owner of the Martha Stewart brand, is available now at Longo's locations across the Greater Toronto area and Walmart locations nationwide. Plans for expanded Canadian distribution and a US launch are expected later this year.





A curated range of pantry staples including pizza sauces, infused extra virgin olive oils, raw honey drizzles, specialty seasonings, and authentic pizza flours is available now. Also available is a frozen assortment of artisanal-style pizzas and pinsas made with a lighter, more digestible, sourdough crust. Included in the assortment are frozen pizza dough balls, available in both New York and Neapolitan style.

The assortment pairs ingredient-driven pantry staples with ready-to-enjoy options, offering flexibility across scratch cooking and effortless meals. It brings together quality, accessibility, and thoughtful preparation, delivering consistent results with minimal lift. Standouts include raw honey drizzles in Fig Oregano and Triple Chili, and a Margherita Pinsa with Fresh Mozzarella.

The Martha Stewart Grocery Pizza & Pantry Collection emphasizes:



Quality Ingredients: Carefully selected components for balanced flavor and reliable performance.

Practical Versatility: Products that move easily from everyday cooking to entertaining.

Italian Influence: Recipes informed by traditional techniques and flavor profiles. Category Expansion: New formats like infused honey drizzles and curated pinsas that broaden how these staples are used at home.

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About Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 102 lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multi-media platforms and products for the home, sold through and The World of Martha Stewart and an extensive retail network, Martha is the“go-to” authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a globally recognized brand owner, marketer and media company. A leading brand accelerator, Marquee Brands strategically manages a portfolio of renowned consumer brands with global recognition. Established in 2014 by Neuberger Berman, Marquee Brands harnesses and grows the value of its brands by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, operators, retailers and distributors across multiple channels, geographies and product sectors. Generating over $4.2 billion in annual retail sales, the Marquee Brands portfolio is organized into three distinct verticals: Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle and Active & Outdoor, and encompasses timeless brands such as Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, Sur La Table, Laura Ashley, America's Test Kitchen, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Anti Social Social Club, Totes, Isotoner, Destination Maternity, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in The Pod, Dakine and Body Glove. For more information visit,

About Turpone Foods Inc.

Turpone Foods Inc. develops and commercializes dry and frozen food products for retail and food service customers, with a specialization in private label programs and licensed brand partnerships. Working closely with retailers, brand owners, manufacturers, and distributors, Turpone Foods supports the full product journey, from concept and development to sourcing, production, and market launch. The company is focused on delivering quality, accessible, and commercially relevant food products that meet the needs of modern consumers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at