Neupogen (Filgrastim) Market Research Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neupogen (filgrastim) Market Report 2026: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Neupogen (filgrastim) market has experienced notable growth, expanding from $1.4 million in 2025 to $1.48 million in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth is largely due to the increasing use of chemotherapy, heightened infection risks in neutropenic patients, and advancements in G-CSF therapies. The expanding clinical validation and hospital-focused cancer care have also played significant roles. Predictions show a continued market expansion to $1.81 million by 2030, driven by the rising cancer incidence, increased adoption of biosimilars, and broadened access to biologic therapies.

The upward trend in Neupogen demand is fueled by the growing prevalence of diseases, particularly those exacerbated by aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and environmental factors. Neupogen aids in managing chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, enhancing immune responses in immunocompromised patients, thereby reducing hospitalizations and supporting cancer treatments.

Government initiatives further bolster this market. In May 2023, the UK Department of Health and Social Care announced a "Life Sci for Growth" package worth $749.09 million to enhance the life sciences sector, highlighting global governmental support for healthcare innovations. Leading companies like Tanvex BioPharma have pioneered innovations, such as the FDA-approved Nypozi (filgrastim-txid) biosimilar, which offers a cost-effective alternative to Neupogen, emphasizing a shift towards more affordable healthcare solutions.

Regionally, North America led the Neupogen market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected as the fastest-growing region. The market report encompasses data on several regions: Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Countries highlighted include Australia, India, China, South Korea, Japan, UK, France, Germany, USA, and Canada.

Tariff policies have affected the market by increasing costs for imported biologic materials, impacting pricing strategies, particularly in regions with limited domestic production. However, this has encouraged local biosimilar production and supply chain diversification.

The Neupogen market includes sales from various formulations, pre-filled syringes, vials, and long-acting pegylated G-CSF derivatives. Market values are identified as 'factory gate' values, indicating the transaction prices set by manufacturers. Key participants include companies like Amgen Inc.

This report emphasizes comprehensive analysis, which details industry size, regional shares, market trends, and competitive landscape. As a recombinant G-CSF, Neupogen plays a crucial role in enhancing immune functions to prevent infections in neutropenia patients caused by chemotherapy or other medical conditions.

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