Kabul, Tehran Stress Boosting Economic, Trade Ties
In a statement, the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) said Minister Mawlawi Mohammad Isa Sani met Iranian Ambassador Alireza Bikdeli.
It said the two sides discussed economic and trade relations between Afghanistan and Iran, as well as ongoing infrastructure projects.
Bikdeli said reconstruction work on the second section of the Abu Nasr Farahi–Mil 78 road, spanning 53 kilometres, had been initiated by Iran, of which 42 kilometres have been completed, while work on the remaining 11 kilometres is progressing rapidly.
He added that the project was expected to be completed and inaugurated within the next two months.
He noted that the first section of the road, measuring 64 kilometres, had previously been constructed by Iran on a full-scale basis. However, the road surface, as well as parts of its bridges and culverts, has since deteriorated.
He said funds had been allocated by Iran for the repair and rehabilitation of these sections and a contracting company had been selected to commence restoration work in the near future.
The 117-kilometre Abu Nasr Farahi–Mil 78 road is considered a key route between Afghanistan and Iran, playing an important role in the transportation of commercial goods.
MoPW said it was working to complete and operationalise the project as soon as possible in cooperation with Iran.
hz/kk
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