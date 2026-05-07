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The Capital Market Authority (CMA) Facilitates an AED 1.2 Billion Settlement
(MENAFN- Edelman) The Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced a financial settlement of AED 1.2 billion between an investor and a licensed brokerage firm, reflecting its ongoing efforts to strengthen investor protection and promote fairness, transparency, and integrity across the UAE’s financial markets.
The CMA stated that the settlement followed extensive review and rigorous legal and regulatory oversight, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding stakeholder rights in accordance with the legal and supervisory frameworks in force in the UAE.
The CMA stated that the settlement followed extensive review and rigorous legal and regulatory oversight, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding stakeholder rights in accordance with the legal and supervisory frameworks in force in the UAE.
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