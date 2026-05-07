MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Altura Energy Provides Pipeline Construction Update and Near-Term Helium Production Timeline Pipeline Installation Remains on Time and on Budget as Company Rapidly Advances Toward Helium Sales

May 07, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Altura Energy Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (OTCQB: ALTUF) (FSE: Y020) ("Altura" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update on the previously announced pipeline replacement and infrastructure upgrade program (see March 31, 2026 press release ) at the Saddle Horse Draw target within the Pinta South Helium Field (PSHF) in the Holbrook Basin of Arizona. The pipeline installation remains on schedule, on budget, and will allow Altura to tie-in its existing wells.

The pipeline project represents a key milestone as the Company transitions from successful recompletion and testing activities toward potential near-term helium sales and potential cash flow generation. The first two wells being brought online flowed 123 mcfd and 118 mcfd respectively at 6.5% Helium concentration during initial production tests. Altura is also gearing up for three additional workovers on existing wells, which will be tied into the new pipeline once completed.

"Maintaining schedule and budget discipline while rapidly advancing toward production is a defining milestone for Altura," said Ashley Lastinger, CEO of Altura Energy. "With pipeline construction progressing on time and tie-in activities expected within weeks, the Company is entering a transformational phase as it positions for potential near-term helium sales and potential cash flow generation. We believe Altura is coming to market at a highly strategic time, as growing demand from semiconductors, medical technology, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing continues to collide with constrained global helium supply."

The Company will continue to provide operational updates as construction advances and production activities commence.

Helium Market Context

Recent commentary from global industrial gas leader Linde PLC has highlighted ongoing supply tightness in the helium market, with the company recently stating it expects helium prices to continue rising amid geopolitical disruptions and constrained global supply.

At the same time, global demand for helium continues to be supported by major semiconductor manufacturing expansion initiatives, including the construction of advanced semiconductor fabrication facilities in Arizona by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. Semiconductor manufacturing represents one of the most helium-intensive industrial applications globally, relying on high-purity helium for chip fabrication, cooling, leak detection, and advanced manufacturing processes.

According to a recent report from Barron's, helium spot prices have recently surged to approximately US$1,000 to US$1,200 per thousand cubic feet, roughly double historical pricing levels, amid ongoing supply disruptions and rising semiconductor demand.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ ( ).

On Behalf of the Board

Ashley Lastinger, CEO

Investor Relations

KIN Communications Inc

604-684-6730

...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including, without limitation those relating to the Company's business plans, objectives and strategies of operations; the pipeline replacement and infrastructure upgrade program; the anticipated benefits from the pipeline replacement and infrastructure upgrade program including, without limitation, the ability to tie-in existing wells and potential for near-term helium sales and potential cash flow generation; the Company's plans for three additional workovers on existing wells, which are expected to be tied into the new pipeline once completed, and the expected timing therefor; and the global helium market and related supply chains, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks that the pipeline replacement and infrastructure upgrade program will not be completed as contemplated, or at all; risks that the anticipated benefits from the pipeline replacement and infrastructure upgrade program, including, without limitation, the ability to tie-in existing wells and potential for near-term helium sales and potential cash flow generation, may not be realized as anticipated, or at all; risks that the Company's plans for three additional workovers on existing wells, which are expected to be tied into the new pipeline once completed, may not be completed as anticipated, or at all; risks related to the global helium market and supply chains, as well as such other risks as described in the Company's public disclosure as filed and available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Abbreviations:

"mcfd" - one thousand cubic feet per day.







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Source: Altura Energy Corp.