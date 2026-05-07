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France Sends Carrier Group to Red Sea, Gulf of Aden for Security Mission
(MENAFN) France has begun deploying its carrier strike group toward the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in an effort to support maritime security operations amid growing concerns over instability linked to the Strait of Hormuz region.
According to a statement from France’s defense ministry, the move is intended to reinforce monitoring and security efforts in key international waterways, while reaffirming that France is not directly involved in the ongoing conflict dynamics in the area.
“The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has a global impact,” the ministry said, adding that France “is not a party to the conflict” and remains committed to international law and respect for state sovereignty.
The aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, along with its escort vessels, passed through the Suez Canal on Wednesday en route to the southern Red Sea.
The ministry stated that French forces have maintained a defensive posture since Feb. 28 and are contributing to a broader multinational framework involving more than 40 countries aimed at ensuring safe navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
The deployment is also intended to assess operational conditions in the region and provide additional response options in case of further escalation, with the goal of strengthening maritime security.
French officials added that the carrier group will help integrate allied and partner capabilities into a coordinated defensive structure, in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
According to a statement from France’s defense ministry, the move is intended to reinforce monitoring and security efforts in key international waterways, while reaffirming that France is not directly involved in the ongoing conflict dynamics in the area.
“The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has a global impact,” the ministry said, adding that France “is not a party to the conflict” and remains committed to international law and respect for state sovereignty.
The aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, along with its escort vessels, passed through the Suez Canal on Wednesday en route to the southern Red Sea.
The ministry stated that French forces have maintained a defensive posture since Feb. 28 and are contributing to a broader multinational framework involving more than 40 countries aimed at ensuring safe navigation in and around the Strait of Hormuz.
The deployment is also intended to assess operational conditions in the region and provide additional response options in case of further escalation, with the goal of strengthening maritime security.
French officials added that the carrier group will help integrate allied and partner capabilities into a coordinated defensive structure, in accordance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
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