Tickets Live For 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours Under The Patronage Of His Royal Highness The Crown Prince & Prime Minister

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Tickets are now live for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours, which will return to the Royal Golf Club, Riffa, from Friday 6 to Saturday 7 November 2026.

Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Royal Bahrain Concours has rapidly established itself as the GCC's premier Concours d'Elegance, bringing together exceptional collector cars, leading regional car clubs, international guests and the very best of Bahrain's luxury hospitality.

The event is organised by Thorough Events W.L.L. in partnership with the Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer, Sara Ahmed Buhiji, whose support underscores Bahrain's continued commitment to positioning the Kingdom as a premier destination for world-class automotive and lifestyle events.

2026 Royal Bahrain Concours

Following the considerable success of last year's inaugural event, and a significant increase in demand for this year's edition, the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours will return with an enhanced two-day format, designed to deliver an even richer experience for collectors, partners and visitors.

Set against the elegant backdrop of the Royal Golf Club, the 2026 event will once again celebrate automotive craftsmanship, design, heritage and luxury lifestyle, with more details on the event programme, participating vehicles and special features to be announced soon.

James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, commented:“The response to the Royal Bahrain Concours has been extraordinary. Last year's inaugural event exceeded our expectations, not only in the quality of the cars presented, but in the enthusiasm shown by collectors, partners and visitors from across the GCC and beyond.

“With tickets now live for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours, excitement is already building for what promises to be another exceptional edition. The event gives us the opportunity to create an immersive and carefully curated celebration of motoring, hospitality and Bahraini culture at the Royal Golf Club. We look forward to welcoming guests back in November and sharing more details very soon.”

BTEA CEO, Sara Ahmed Buhiji, said:“The Royal Bahrain Concours now forms an important part of Bahrain's calendar of premium events and reflects the Kingdom's growing appeal as a destination for luxury and cultural experiences. Events of this calibre not only showcase Bahrain's ability to deliver exceptional shows for regional and international audiences but also contribute to enhancing its profile as a preferred destination for high-value tourism while supporting the wider hospitality, retail, and entertainment sectors.”

Tickets for the 2026 Royal Bahrain Concours are now live and available via royalconcours. Further details regarding the 2026 programme and participating vehicles will be announced in due course.