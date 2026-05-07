Chennai Weather LATEST Update: City To Get Rain Relief As IMD Warns Of Heavy Showers Across Tamil Nadu

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is expected to witness widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds over the next few days. The Meteorological Department has issued heavy rain alerts for several districts across the state

Several parts of Tamil Nadu received rainfall during the last 24 hours, bringing temporary relief from the scorching summer heat. Areas in Tiruchirappalli district witnessed dark clouds and nearly an hour of intense rain accompanied by thunder. Heavy showers were also reported in Kallakudi, Pullambadi and Lalgudi regions. Rainfall activity was seen in Dindigul, Theni and Madurai as well.

Among all locations, Vadipatti in Madurai district recorded the highest rainfall at 69 mm. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, more rain is expected across the state in the coming days due to changing atmospheric conditions.

The weather department stated that an atmospheric circulation is currently prevailing over the Gulf of Mannar and nearby regions at an altitude of around 1.5 km above sea level. In addition, a trough extending from North Interior Karnataka to the Gulf of Mannar through Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu is also influencing the weather pattern.

Because of this system, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain along with lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph may occur in districts including Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari.

From May 8 to May 11, several districts are expected to continue receiving moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Additional districts including Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Pudukkottai are also under heavy rain watch.

On May 12, heavy rain is likely in southern and coastal districts including Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Puducherry regions.

For Chennai, the forecast suggests partly cloudy skies with chances of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in some parts of the city. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 36-37 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may hover near 28 degrees Celsius.

The weather department has not issued any warning for fishermen in the Tamil Nadu coastal areas, Bay of Bengal or Arabian Sea regions at present.