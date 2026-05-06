IMMP DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Immutep (IMMP) Investors Of Securities Class Action Deadline On July 6, 2026

If you purchased or acquired securities in Immutep between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).









NEW YORK, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Immutep Limited (“Immutep” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMP) and reminds investors of the July 6, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See .

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the efficacy and safety of its TACTI-004 Phase III clinical trial study. Particularly following positive top-line results from Immutep's prior TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-003 studies. Further, defendants announced in a Form-K filed with the SEC in January 30, 2026, that the trial was exhibiting“strong operational progress” and the planned interim futility analysis remained“on track for the first quarter of 2026.” In truth, Immutep was aware of or was reckless, based on its access to internal clinical data, analyses, and reports concerning the TACTI-004 trial and its planned interim futility evaluation, that then-existing information materially increased the risk that the study would fail to meet its primary efficacy and/or safety endpoints.

On March 13, 2026, Immutep issued a press release " announcing="" that="" the="" Independent="" Data="" Monitoring="" Committee="" (IDMC)="" for="" the="" TACTI-004="" Phase="" III="" study="" evaluating="" eftilagimod="" alfa="" ('efti')="" in="" patients="" in="" 1(st)="" line="" non-small="" cell="" lung="" cancer="" has="" recommended="" the="" discontinuation="" of="" the="" trial="" following="" a="" planned="" interim="" futility="" analysis="" in="" accordance="" with="" the="" study="" protocol."="" In="" addition,="" the="" press="" release="" stated="" that,="" "based="" on="" its="" review="" of="" the="" available="" safety="" and="" efficacy="" data,="" the="" IDMC="" recommended="" that="" the="" trial="" be="" discontinued="" for="" futility"="" and="" that,="" accordingly,="" "enrolment="" in="" the="" study="" will="" be="" halted="" and="" the="" Company="" will="" implement="" an="" orderly="" wind="" down="" of="" the="" study,="" including="" appropriate="" patient="" follow="" up="" and="" site="" close="" out="" in="" accordance="" with="" regulatory="" and="" ethical="" />

On this news, Immutep's American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") price fell $2.28 per ADR, or 82.6%, to close at $0.48 per ADR on March 13, 2026.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Immutep's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Immutep class action, go to /IMMP call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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