Biomednewsbreaks - Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) Completes $12.5M N2B Asset Transfer To Lunai Bioworks

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB: OTLC) announced the consummation of a strategic asset transfer agreement with Lunai Bioworks, Inc., granting worldwide rights to its nose-to-brain (N2B) delivery system IP within biodefense and Alzheimer's disease fields in exchange for $12.5 million in Series B convertible preferred stock. The agreement establishes an initiative focused on CNS-targeted therapeutics while supporting the company's strategy to monetize its portfolio and retain control of core assets.

The N2B platform enables intranasal delivery directly to the central nervous system, bypassing the blood-brain barrier to support rapid therapeutic action and targeted neurological engagement, with applications in biodefense medical countermeasures and neurodegenerative conditions. Under the agreement, Lunai Bioworks will develop the platform within the specified fields, while Oncotelic retains rights for other indications, including Parkinson's disease and sexual dysfunction, leveraging internal expertise in CNS therapeutics and biodefense.

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About Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc.

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.

In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from a robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 500 patent applications and holds 75 issued patents. The Company also leverages its proprietary AI-enabled PDAOAI platform, which supports research, biomarker discovery, and regulatory processes through advanced data analysis and knowledge integration.

Beyond its internal programs, Oncotelic licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through strategic partnerships and joint ventures. The Company currently owns a 45% interest in GMP Bio, a joint venture advancing a complementary pipeline of therapeutic candidates that further strengthens Oncotelic's position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to OTLC are available in the company's newsroom at

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