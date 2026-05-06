Al Asmakh & Barwa Plaza Celebrates Ramadan With 'Shop & Win Gold' Promotion Worth QR 50,000
The mall exclusive campaign, held throughout the holy month of Ramadan, offered shoppers the chance to win 8-gram gold bars, and witnessed an enthusiastic response from customers.
A total of 12 lucky shoppers emerged as winners during the promotion, further enhancing the festive spirit of Ramadan.
The campaign was designed to elevate the shopping experience while expressing appreciation to customers during the holy month.Ramadan promotion Al Asmakh and Barwa Plaza Mall Shop and Win Gold Malabar Gold and Diamonds
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