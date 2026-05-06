Opportunities In The Global Make-Up Sector 2026, Featuring Strategic Analysis Of L'oreal, The Estee Lauder Companies, LVMH, Coty, Natura And More

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The make-up market is set to capitalize on the growing consumer demand for self-expression and skincare-infused, multifunctional products

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the Global Make-Up Sector 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The make-up industry is undergoing significant transformation, driven by consumer interest in self-expression and the growing appetite for skincare-infused products. The focus on multifunctional, high-performance cosmetics that embrace a "skin-first" approach is contributing to market expansion.

In 2025, the global make-up market was valued at $74.5 billion and is projected to grow to $91.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1%. Among the categories, face make-up dominated the market at 37.9%, followed by eye make-up at 26.3%. Regionally, the Americas led the market with a 40.3% value share, trailed by Asia-Pacific at 31.2%. The Middle East and Africa is expected to show the fastest growth with a projected CAGR of 10.6% during 2025-2030.

Key Highlights



There is an increasing consumer preference for make-up products with clean ingredients, mirroring heightened health and environmental awareness. This shift is amplifying demand for natural and mineral-based components, such as essential oils and plant extracts, as potential long-term effects gain attention.

Consumers are gravitating toward products marketed with "natural" and "plant-based" claims, prioritizing formulations that steer clear of common allergens, animal-derived components, parabens, and sulfates. "Vegan," "cruelty-free," and "sustainable" labels are also gaining importance.

Concerns over synthetic chemicals are elevating expectations for ingredient transparency, with consumers frequently using mobile apps to scrutinize labels and validate claims. Eco-conscious packaging needs are accelerating as brands face increased pressure to adopt sustainable practices, including biodegradable or recyclable packaging and ethically sourced ingredients.

Report Scope

This comprehensive report draws from multiple data sources to provide an extensive overview of the global make-up sector, analyzing data from 108 countries. Key elements include:



Global snapshot: Features an executive summary and the current sector outlook concerning ingredients, manufacturer claims, labeling, and packaging. It identifies main growth enablers and inhibitors for the sector.

Sector snapshot: Offers a global overview with regional and category-level analysis. It covers five regions-Americas, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Western Europe-highlighting sector size, evolution, value, and volume shares by category, and growth drivers for each region.

Consumer trends: Provides insight into evolving consumer behaviors supported by in-house surveys and product examples.

Country deep-dive: Conducts risk-reward analysis of top potential countries based on market assessment, economic conditions, governance, and technology infrastructure. It includes detailed analysis of 10 high-potential countries focusing on value growth from 2025-2030, consumer demographics, and key trends, along with regional outlooks.

Competitive environment and brand shares: Examines leading companies and brands globally and regionally, detailing market shares of brands and private labels.

Distribution overview: Analyzes leading distribution channels in the global make-up sector for 2025, covering modern retail, traditional retail, specialist retail, cash & carries, warehouse clubs, direct sellers, and other avenues.

Packaging analysis: Offers percentage share (in 2025) and growth analysis (2025-2030) for various pack materials, types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales. Select industry metrics: Presents topline statistics and analysis on patent filings, job analytics, and deals within the make-up sector for 2025.

Reasons to Buy



Offers the latest market insights to aid in formulating sales and marketing strategies, fulfilling the demand for authentic, detailed market data.

Provides in-depth analysis of regional countries, addressing key challenges, competitive landscapes, and demographics, helping companies understand country-specific nuances.

Emphasizes key trends steering consumer preferences and explores future opportunities to assist companies in revenue growth. Gain competitive intelligence regarding leading brands' market share and growth rates within the sector.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



L'Oreal

The Estee Lauder Companies

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton

Coty Natura

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900