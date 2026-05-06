Oscar-Nominated Film Dead To Rights Makes U.S. Streaming Debut On Fawesome In Exclusive Release Following $450M Global Box Office Run

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dead to Rights expands Fawesome's growing Asian content slate, which now includes more than 1,000 titles, with further releases from Echelon Studios arriving this spring

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fawesome, the free ad-supported streaming platform from Future Today, will exclusively debut Dead to Rights, one of the most talked-about international films of the past year and a 2026 Oscar contender, for U.S. audiences from May 1 through May 10. The limited release marks the film's first availability in the U.S. following a global box office run that surpassed $450 million and drew global critical acclaim for its unflinching portrayal of the Nanjing Massacre. Directed by Ao Shen, Dead to Rights is one of the year's biggest breakout successes.

Its debut on Fawesome gives U.S. audiences on-demand access within Future Today's free-to-stream catalog of international and foreign-language programming. Fawesome offers thousands of hours of Asian content across more than 1,000 films and 50 series and will continue to add new titles, including Kung Fu Hustle in the coming months.

“Giving audiences more ways to discover acclaimed films from all corners of the world is central to how we think about distribution today,” said David Di Lorenzo, SVP of Content Acquisitions and Partnerships at Future Today, Fawesome's parent company.“Dead to Rights has connected with audiences through its vision and emotional impact. Bringing it to U.S. viewers for the first time reflects our focus on delivering the best in global storytelling on Fawesome.”

“Fawesome has long established itself as a champion of great cinema, and Dead to Rights is a modern great,” says Sandro Gohoho, President of Licensing and Operations at Echelon Studios.“Ao Shen has crafted a film of immense weight and significance, and our exclusive partnership with Fawesome-a platform that shares our commitment to craft and respect for audiences-allows us to bring a work of real impact to U.S. viewers.”

Dead to Rights will be available to stream exclusively on Fawesome from May 1 through May 10 before expanding to additional AVOD platforms later in the month. To watch exclusively on Fawesome, click here.

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About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome, HappyKids and iFood.tv – ranking in the top free channels across nearly every OTT consumer platform. The company's proprietary, cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for hundreds of content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. Future Today's comprehensive portfolio of technology and services includes video management, content management and publishing, app development and maintenance, cross-channel promotion, advertising, monetization and more.

About Fawesome

Fawesome presents a vast collection of 200,000 popular movies, comedy specials, documentaries and television shows, spanning all genres: family, comedies, true crime, drama, westerns, reality and classics, all accessible for free without the need for subscriptions, credit cards or accounts. Our content is available on all major OTT platforms and streaming devices, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Xfinity, Vizio and most major connected TV and mobile devices. Watch on Fawesome at

About Echelon Studios

Echelon Studios, Inc is a leading global distributor of independent film and television content, trusted by producers, platforms, and partners worldwide. Representing a library of over 20,000 titles from 400+ production and releasing companies, Echelon Studios delivers a diverse slate of independent content, timeless classics, award-winning festival titles and box office standouts across VOD, FAST, AVOD, SVOD, DVD, Pay-Per-View, Pay and Basic Cable, Free TV, airline, hospitality, and emerging digital platforms in domestic and international markets.

Future Today Media Contacts

Brittany Tibaldi / Michael Ganci

516-974-2216 / 516-524-4426

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