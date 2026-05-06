Real Chemistry Is Provoke Media's North American Agency Of The Year

MENAFN - PRovoke) NEW YORK-Real Chemistry has been named PRovoke Media's North American Agency of the Year, recognition of a year in which the world's largest healthcare specialist agency grew by 15%-despite a spinoff-and built on its heritage of innovation with new artificial intelligence tools and an expanded corporate affairs capability.“During our agency meetings this year we heard a lot about how various agencies were 'built for this moment,'” says Paul Holmes, editor in chief of PRovoke Media.“But in the case of Real Chemistry, that claim rings true. For many years a pioneer in data and analytics and digital content creation, the firm is leveraging that focus, plus its deep domain expertise in healthcare, to establish itself as a real leader.”Real Chemistry was one of 20 firms to receive Agency of the Year trophies as the SABRE Awards dinner in New York last night. Other honorees were:

Aircover Communications, a technology specialist that achieved 34$% growth last year; Bospar, which picked up five Innovation SABREs and two North American SABREs while recording double-digit growth; Chandler Chicco Agency, a top-performing healthcare firm with 46% growth in 2025; Day One Agency: creative work and cultural relevance propelled the firm past $50 million for the first time; FGS Global, still the dominant force in global M&A and reputation management in the stakeholder economy; Fight or Flight, a British import that grew by better than 70% on the basis of award=winning creative and new tools; Golin, in terms of both growth and SABRE Awards, the top performer among the large full-service agencies; Hunter, a leading consumer specialist that recorded its sixth consecutive year of double-digit growth; LDWW, a Texas-based independent that punches above its weight in awards and now has $34 million in revenues M Booth, consistently one of the best workplaces in PR, combining awards success and good growth; Manifest Group, a formidable creative force in the UK has been expanding in the US, with business up by 38% last year; Marathon Strategies, one of the top performing public affairs firms of 2025, working on high-profile issues; Method Communications, a technology specialist, whose Salesforce win helped them to 24% PR growth last year; MSL, the Publicis-owned agency that is ranked among the best workplaces and biggest award winners; Praytell, with 24% growth and two North American SABRE Awards; Prosek Partners, a corporate and financial specialist and a leader in“special situations,” including M&A; Ruder Finn, combining innovation in AI with senior corporate counsel to deliver 12% growth in its US business; SolComms, a fast-growing newcomer with an emphasis on media relations expertise; Zeno Group, a full-service midsize firm with strong creative chops that returned to healthy growth in 2025.

Says Holmes,“During a challenging year for the PR business, these agencies all delivered strong growth, and more. Most of them delivered impressive client work, worked on high-stakes issues, and created a best-in-class culture for their employees. In a tough year, they stood out for their resilience and their relevance.”



In addition to the 20 US Agencies of the Year, PRovoke Media also named two Canadian Agencies of the Year:

Sussex Strategy Group, a growing boutique firm that specializes in top-lever corporate and public affairs issues; Zeno Group, an amazing growth story in recent years continued with a 25% surge in 2025, along with strong creative output.

And finally, Moxie Strategies -a public affairs firm in its second year that already works on a wide variety of policy, reputation and community relations challenges in the North East and $8 million in fees already-was named as North America's Best New Agency,