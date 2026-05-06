MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) QScreen AI Integrates Passive Voice Analysis into Multi-Signal Screening Platform - System Now Reads Physiological, Acoustic, and Behavioral Signals Simultaneously in Real Time Individual voice baseline established on first encounter, deviation measured on every return visit; no additional hardware required; platform now fully integrated across all three signal modalities

May 06, 2026 7:03 AM EDT | Source: QScreen AI Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2026) - QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) ("QScreen"), today announced the full integration of a novel voice analysis engine into its multi-signal screening platform, expanding the system from camera and structured clinical intake into a three-modality real-time screening solution.

QScreen now assesses physiological, acoustic and behavioral indicators simultaneously during the same intake workflow using existing microphones already present on standard assessment devices. No additional hardware, workflow changes or facility reconfiguration are required. By processing multiple signal streams in parallel, QScreen applies quantum-inspired optimization techniques to move beyond binary snapshots toward a higher-confidence screening output informed by converging physiological, acoustic and behavioral data.

The camera has run silently throughout every intake since the platform launched. Now the microphone does too. The voice introduces non-visible impairment signals present from the first spoken response, including response latency, speech rate, vocal tremor, and voice signature based on pitch and spectral profile.

Why This Matters

Most screening systems rely on a single modality. Camera-only systems may miss individuals who appear visually normal but whose speech has materially slowed. Self-report systems depend on voluntary disclosure whereas voice-only systems lack corroborating physiological context. Few systems establish a personal baseline and compare future encounters against that individual's own prior data. QScreen now combines:

Physiological signals from camera analysis, including eye closure metrics, head movement, gaze behavior and facial markers Behavioral signals from structured intake workflows incorporating validated clinical instruments Acoustic signals from passive voice monitoring, including response latency, speech rate, vocal stability and repeat-encounter voice matching

By combining these channels, the platform is designed to identify discrepancies that may not be visible through any one modality alone.

Individual Baseline Rather Than Population Average

A core differentiator of the platform is longitudinal baselining. During an initial encounter, the system captures resting values across available signal channels. On future encounters, current readings can be compared against that individual's own prior baseline rather than generalized population averages.

This individualized approach may help reduce false positives and improve practical utility in repeat-screening environments such as correctional intake, occupational screening and rehabilitation settings.

Built for Real Facilities

The newly integrated voice engine activates automatically during intake and contributes to the same summary workflow already used by staff.

That deployment profile is commercially significant. In institutional environments, new hardware purchases, retraining requirements and IT integration projects often delay adoption. QScreen's model remains unchanged:

No additional hardware No new workflow steps No capital equipment requirement Rapid software deployment within existing processes

Commercial Positioning

With voice analysis now integrated, the platform is positioned across its three active commercial verticals, namely, correctional intake, pre-shift fitness-for-duty screening and addiction medicine rehabilitation. The Company reports ongoing discussions with prospective facilities and expects to provide further commercial updates as those discussions progress.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of QScreen AI Inc., stated, "The camera sees what is visible. The voice captures what is not. A 20 hertz drop in pitch, a response latency two seconds above that individual's own prior baseline, tremor in the narrowband filter around their voice fundamental, none of that appears on a paper form and none of it is visible to a booking officer. It has been present in the patient's voice since the first word of the intake. We now measure it. The platform is complete and we are focused on deployment."

About QScreen AI Inc.

QScreen AI Inc. (CSE: QAI) (OTC Pink: PMEDF) (FSE: 3QP) is a health technology company building a proprietary artificial intelligence engine with quantum inspired computing and advanced physiological sensing to clinical and occupational health assessments across correctional facilities, addiction medicine rehabilitation, and industrial workforce screening in multiple jurisdictions.

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Contact

Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO

...

(647) 889 6916

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. The validation used simulated scenarios and synthetic patient data; live performance may differ materially. The platform is a clinical decision support tool requiring confirmation by a licensed healthcare professional before any action is taken. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

QScreen AI screening tools provide risk assessment and decision support only. They are not diagnostic medical devices and are not intended to replace professional medical judgment.

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: QScreen AI Inc.