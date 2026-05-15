Exhibition Titled 'Architecture In Carpets' To Open At National Carpet Museum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 17, the exhibition "Architecture in Carpets" will open at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, AzerNEWS reports.

The event is organized in connection with the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in Baku on May 17-11.

The exhibition will present a rich collection of folk and artist-designed carpets from the museum's holdings, created between the 19th and 21st centuries.

The exposition highlights the artistic interpretation of architectural motifs in Azerbaijani carpet art, as well as the preservation of historical monuments within ornamental memory.

The display will feature works by People's Artists Latif Karimov and Eldar Mikayilzada, Honoured Artist Taryer Bashirov, young carpet artist Afag Abdullayeva, among others. Notably, People's Artist Eldar Mikayilzade's carpet "Malham" and artist Jamila Hashimova's conceptual project "Road" will be presented to the public for the first time.

The exhibition "Architecture in Carpets" reflects the aesthetic and philosophical embodiment of architectural heritage in Azerbaijani carpet art, establishing a creative link between tradition and contemporary artistic interpretation.