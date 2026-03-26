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China Backs Turkey’s Constructive Role in Middle East Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday reiterated Beijing’s support for Türkiye’s “constructive role” in advancing talks aimed at resolving the Middle East crisis.
During a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Wang stated that China backs Türkiye in “playing a constructive role in promoting the resumption of negotiations.”
He also encouraged nations in the region to “remain calm” and “respond rationally to the current situation from a long-term perspective based on fundamental interests.”
"The right and wrong of the conflict in the Middle East are clear, and the international community should adopt an objective and impartial position," Wang said, highlighting that the conflict is rapidly spreading across the region.
Emphasizing the urgency of diplomacy, he added that the top priority is to “actively promote peace talks, seize opportunities for peace, and work toward de-escalation.”
Since February 28, US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran have resulted in over 1,340 fatalities, including senior officials. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing human and infrastructural losses while disrupting international markets and aviation.
During a phone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Wang stated that China backs Türkiye in “playing a constructive role in promoting the resumption of negotiations.”
He also encouraged nations in the region to “remain calm” and “respond rationally to the current situation from a long-term perspective based on fundamental interests.”
"The right and wrong of the conflict in the Middle East are clear, and the international community should adopt an objective and impartial position," Wang said, highlighting that the conflict is rapidly spreading across the region.
Emphasizing the urgency of diplomacy, he added that the top priority is to “actively promote peace talks, seize opportunities for peace, and work toward de-escalation.”
Since February 28, US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran have resulted in over 1,340 fatalities, including senior officials. Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing human and infrastructural losses while disrupting international markets and aviation.
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