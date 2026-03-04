403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Abandons Iran Diplomacy After Strikes
(MENAFN) Washington's top diplomatic back-channel with Tehran has gone silent since the United States and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran, media reported Tuesday — a sign that the Trump administration has, at least temporarily, abandoned negotiations in favor of military force.
Steve Witkoff, the U.S. president's special envoy who spearheaded diplomatic outreach to Iran in recent months, has had no contact with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in the days "since this thing went kinetic," media quoted a senior Trump administration official as saying.
The diplomatic freeze comes as President Donald Trump struck a combative tone on social media, declaring it too late for negotiations and pointing to America's military superiority. In a separate post, Trump boasted of an "unlimited supply" of weapons — a direct pushback against a media report warning that the ongoing strikes against Iran are "straining its stockpiles" of air-defense interceptors and other munitions.
On the question of post-war Iranian leadership, Trump distanced the White House from Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince of Iran's last shah, saying he preferred "someone from within" the country to assume power.
Perhaps most strikingly, Trump acknowledged that no evacuation plan for U.S. civilians across the Middle East was in place before the military campaign was launched.
"Because it did happen all very quickly," Trump told reporters.
The U.S. State Department moved Tuesday to address the growing crisis, announcing it is "actively securing" military and charter aircraft to evacuate American citizens from the region as the conflict continues to severely disrupt commercial aviation.
Steve Witkoff, the U.S. president's special envoy who spearheaded diplomatic outreach to Iran in recent months, has had no contact with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in the days "since this thing went kinetic," media quoted a senior Trump administration official as saying.
The diplomatic freeze comes as President Donald Trump struck a combative tone on social media, declaring it too late for negotiations and pointing to America's military superiority. In a separate post, Trump boasted of an "unlimited supply" of weapons — a direct pushback against a media report warning that the ongoing strikes against Iran are "straining its stockpiles" of air-defense interceptors and other munitions.
On the question of post-war Iranian leadership, Trump distanced the White House from Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince of Iran's last shah, saying he preferred "someone from within" the country to assume power.
Perhaps most strikingly, Trump acknowledged that no evacuation plan for U.S. civilians across the Middle East was in place before the military campaign was launched.
"Because it did happen all very quickly," Trump told reporters.
The U.S. State Department moved Tuesday to address the growing crisis, announcing it is "actively securing" military and charter aircraft to evacuate American citizens from the region as the conflict continues to severely disrupt commercial aviation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment