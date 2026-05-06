Contract Manufacturing Organizations (Cmos) Emerging Market Outsourcing Report 2026: China Releases New Revision Of Drug Administration Law, Aiming To Spur Innovation
Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Market Outsourcing Report - Q1 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report gives an important monthly update on the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, based on analysis from the analyst's experts and our databases covering deals, companies, drugs, financials, news, clinical trials, and more.
This expert outsourcing report is a comprehensive look at the pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape for emerging markets in Q1 2026, including analysis of news and trends affecting contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and the identification of recent contract service agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs.
It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the pharmaceutical value chain that will provide insights into API (biologics and chemical) as well as dose manufacturing and packaging (clinical and commercial) for countries in emerging markets.
Report Scope
- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts. Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management. Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand current trends and equip yourself with forward-thinking strategies to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging trends driving the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Use our radar to identify developments and innovations with high impact. Discover the latest opportunities and threats in the contract manufacturing industry, based on clinical trials and regulatory decisions. Learn about the past quarter's M&A and financing deals in the manufacturing space. Identify the latest contract service agreements. Develop your competitor or market intelligence by reading about inspection outcomes and facility investments. Stay ahead of disruption with updates on supply chain obstacles and new regulations.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Industry Trends
1.1 India's FY2026-27 budget unveils a major policy boost for biologics and biosimilars, tariff exemptions for oncology and orphan drugs
1.2 China releases new revision of drug administration law, aiming to spur innovation
2 Industry Analysis
2.1 Emerging market contract service agreements
2.2 Emerging market quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q1 2026
3 Value Chain
3.1 API chemical
3.2 API biologics (protein and peptide)
3.3 API biologics (cell, gene, vaccine, and virus therapies)
3.4 Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging
Companies Featured
- AbbVie Akari Therapeutics Plc Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd Alfresa Alfenax Amaran Biotechnology Inc Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Aragen Life Sciences Ltd Arna Pharma Pty Ltd AstraZeneca Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) Bayer BeOne Medicines Beijing Gene Mink Biotechnology Co Ltd Bharat Biotech Ltd Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd Bristol Myers Squibb Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) CHA Biotech Co Ltd Chime Biologics Ltd Chemspec Chemicals Ltd Cintrade Co Ltd Cohance Lifesciences Ltd Corona Remedies Ltd Earendil Labs Inc Eli Lilly Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd Enzene Biosciences Ltd Esco Aster Pte Ltd Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) European Medicines Agency (EMA) Extractas Bioscience Formosa Laboratories Inc Fundacao Butantan Granules India Ltd HanchorBio Inc Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd Henlius Biotech ImmunoACT Indoco Remedies Ltd Instituto Butantan IPCA Laboratories Ltd Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) Jiangsu Sinorda Biomedicine Co Ltd Johnson & Johnson LG CNS Co Ltd Lupin Ltd Lupin Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Morepen Laboratories Ltd Mycenax Biotech Inc National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) Ningxia Taiyicin Biotech Co Ltd Noramco Inc Novartis Panacea Biotec Ltd Pfizer Piramal Pharma Solutions Inc Pluri Inc PolyPeptide Group AG Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd Purisys Qatar Free Zones Authority Recipharm AB Recipharm Israel Ltd Remedy Cell Ltd Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd Shanghai Asymchem Biologics Co Ltd Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Shine-On BioMedical Co Ltd Siegfried Holding AG Slate Run Pharmaceuticals LLC Sm Biomed Sdn Bhd Solopharm State Council (China) Takeda's TFBS Bioscience Inc TNAX Biopharma Corp Tottori University Unichem Laboratories Ltd US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Viatris Inc WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc WuXi Biologics Co Ltd WuXi Vaccines Co Ltd WuXi XDC Cayman Inc Xi'an Libang Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment