Contract Manufacturing Organizations (Cmos) Emerging Market Outsourcing Report 2026: China Releases New Revision Of Drug Administration Law, Aiming To Spur Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Emerging markets offer significant opportunities in pharmaceutical manufacturing, highlighted by trends in CMOs, M&A activities, and service agreements. Insights into biologics, chemical APIs, and dose manufacturing in clinical and commercial settings are crucial for strategic planning and investment.

Dublin, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emerging Market Outsourcing Report - Q1 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report gives an important monthly update on the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, based on analysis from the analyst's experts and our databases covering deals, companies, drugs, financials, news, clinical trials, and more.

This expert outsourcing report is a comprehensive look at the pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape for emerging markets in Q1 2026, including analysis of news and trends affecting contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) and the identification of recent contract service agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs.

It is a critical source for strategic planning efforts and will improve understanding of crucial components of the pharmaceutical value chain that will provide insights into API (biologics and chemical) as well as dose manufacturing and packaging (clinical and commercial) for countries in emerging markets.

Report Scope



CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management. Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy



Understand current trends and equip yourself with forward-thinking strategies to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging trends driving the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Use our radar to identify developments and innovations with high impact.

Discover the latest opportunities and threats in the contract manufacturing industry, based on clinical trials and regulatory decisions.

Learn about the past quarter's M&A and financing deals in the manufacturing space.

Identify the latest contract service agreements.

Develop your competitor or market intelligence by reading about inspection outcomes and facility investments. Stay ahead of disruption with updates on supply chain obstacles and new regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Trends

1.1 India's FY2026-27 budget unveils a major policy boost for biologics and biosimilars, tariff exemptions for oncology and orphan drugs

1.2 China releases new revision of drug administration law, aiming to spur innovation

2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Emerging market contract service agreements

2.2 Emerging market quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q1 2026

3 Value Chain

3.1 API chemical

3.2 API biologics (protein and peptide)

3.3 API biologics (cell, gene, vaccine, and virus therapies)

3.4 Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging

Companies Featured



AbbVie

Akari Therapeutics Plc

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Alfresa

Alfenax

Amaran Biotechnology Inc

Anupam Rasayan India Ltd

Aragen Life Sciences Ltd

Arna Pharma Pty Ltd

AstraZeneca

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)

Bayer

BeOne Medicines

Beijing Gene Mink Biotechnology Co Ltd

Bharat Biotech Ltd

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

Bristol Myers Squibb

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO)

CHA Biotech Co Ltd

Chime Biologics Ltd

Chemspec Chemicals Ltd

Cintrade Co Ltd

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd

Corona Remedies Ltd

Earendil Labs Inc

Eli Lilly

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Enzene Biosciences Ltd

Esco Aster Pte Ltd

Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)

European Medicines Agency (EMA)

Extractas Bioscience

Formosa Laboratories Inc

Fundacao Butantan

Granules India Ltd

HanchorBio Inc

Hanwha Life Insurance Co Ltd

Henlius Biotech

ImmunoACT

Indoco Remedies Ltd

Instituto Butantan

IPCA Laboratories Ltd

Israel Innovation Authority (IIA)

Jiangsu Sinorda Biomedicine Co Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

LG CNS Co Ltd

Lupin Ltd

Lupin Manufacturing Solutions Ltd

Morepen Laboratories Ltd

Mycenax Biotech Inc

National Medical Products Administration (NMPA)

Ningxia Taiyicin Biotech Co Ltd

Noramco Inc

Novartis

Panacea Biotec Ltd

Pfizer

Piramal Pharma Solutions Inc

Pluri Inc

PolyPeptide Group AG

Porton Pharma Solutions Ltd

Purisys

Qatar Free Zones Authority

Recipharm AB

Recipharm Israel Ltd

Remedy Cell Ltd

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd

Shanghai Asymchem Biologics Co Ltd

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Shine-On BioMedical Co Ltd

Siegfried Holding AG

Slate Run Pharmaceuticals LLC

Sm Biomed Sdn Bhd

Solopharm

State Council (China)

Takeda's

TFBS Bioscience Inc

TNAX Biopharma Corp

Tottori University

Unichem Laboratories Ltd

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Viatris Inc

WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc

WuXi Biologics Co Ltd

WuXi Vaccines Co Ltd

WuXi XDC Cayman Inc Xi'an Libang Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

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