Ram Gopal Varma: RGV's Viral Post On Vijay's Win Says Karunanidhi Never Saw It Coming

As celebs from all over India congratulate Thalapathy Vijay for his massive political win, director Ram Gopal Varma has jumped in with his classic RGV-style commentary. His social media post is now going viral, and for good reason.

Thalapathy Vijay has become a political sensation in Tamil Nadu. He launched his party, 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam' (TVK), and created a massive wave. His party's huge win in the recent elections completely changed the state's political map. Vijay successfully challenged the decades-long rule of Dravidian parties, winning over the youth and the common man. Now, his name is making news all over the country.Massive crowds flocked to Vijay's rallies during the election campaign. This huge public support translated directly into votes, making his party a powerful force in the assembly. This result sent shockwaves through Tamil Nadu politics. Many film stars and politicians are congratulating Vijay on this unexpected win. Naturally, everyone was waiting to see how controversial director Ram Gopal Varma would react. And just as expected, Varma delivered his signature style of comments.

Varma posted this interesting take on Vijay's victory on social media. He shared an old photo showing a young Vijay standing behind the late Tamil leader Karunanidhi (Kalaignar). Varma added his own satirical twist, writing,“Kalaingar wouldn't have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party”. With this comment, RGV highlighted that the challenge from Vijay to a party with deep roots like the DMK was completely unforeseen.

Kalaingar wouldn't have dreamed that the kid behind him would one day destroy his party twitter/7NNp6Ge73S

- Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 5, 2026

Ram Gopal Varma's comment has gone viral on social media. People are now talking about how a boy who once stood in the shadow of DMK's top leaders has now risen to challenge the party's very existence. Vijay is proving he's not just a movie star, but also a sharp political strategist.

He managed to push a strong party like the DMK to third place. Word is that as CM, he plans to bring in many changes. He wants to govern with his own 'mark', introducing new schemes for Tamil Nadu. Everyone is now watching to see what other wonders Vijay will achieve as Chief Minister.