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Zelensky Holds Talks on Drone Deal, Agricultural Ties with Bahrain’s King
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that he held discussions with Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa covering regional security in the Middle East, potential defense cooperation involving drones, and expanded agricultural partnerships, according to reports.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy described his meeting in Manama as “good and productive,” noting that a range of geopolitical and economic issues were addressed during the talks.
He said the discussions included “the security situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, as well as key challenges and security opportunities, Iran's strikes against Bahrain and other countries, and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.”
Zelenskyy added that he proposed advancing a drone cooperation agreement and broadening collaboration with Bahrain, saying the king reacted positively and that both sides would task their teams with developing the details.
“Special attention was paid to the development of bilateral economic relations and partnership in the field of agricultural production,” he noted.
The Ukrainian president also said the meeting touched on broader diplomatic efforts related to ending the war with Russia, as well as the possibility of establishing mutual embassy relations, as stated by reports.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Zelenskyy described his meeting in Manama as “good and productive,” noting that a range of geopolitical and economic issues were addressed during the talks.
He said the discussions included “the security situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region, as well as key challenges and security opportunities, Iran's strikes against Bahrain and other countries, and the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.”
Zelenskyy added that he proposed advancing a drone cooperation agreement and broadening collaboration with Bahrain, saying the king reacted positively and that both sides would task their teams with developing the details.
“Special attention was paid to the development of bilateral economic relations and partnership in the field of agricultural production,” he noted.
The Ukrainian president also said the meeting touched on broader diplomatic efforts related to ending the war with Russia, as well as the possibility of establishing mutual embassy relations, as stated by reports.
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