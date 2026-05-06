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French PM Warns Middle East Talks Stalling as Tensions Escalate
(MENAFN) France’s prime minister said Tuesday that ongoing diplomatic efforts in the Middle East are failing to produce meaningful progress, cautioning that the situation is becoming increasingly severe, according to reports.
Addressing lawmakers, he described the current climate as “particularly difficult and serious,” noting that it affects both French citizens and a broader global population. He emphasized that developments in the region are closely tied to wider international instability.
Highlighting concerns over the trajectory of events, he stated that “not only are negotiations not yielding results, but we are not far from a risk of renewed fighting,” signaling fears that conflict could intensify again.
He also pointed to recent actions by Iran, describing them as “unacceptable strikes” and warning that such developments could further inflame tensions and disrupt any remaining diplomatic momentum.
The prime minister added that the evolving geopolitical landscape should be understood as a lasting structural challenge, urging openness with the public about its consequences. “The best antidote to fantasies and lies is transparency,” he said, while noting plans to release updated fiscal windfall figures every ten days.
According to his remarks, the aim is to promote clarity in public discussions, particularly regarding how profits in the energy sector are managed and potentially redistributed.
Addressing lawmakers, he described the current climate as “particularly difficult and serious,” noting that it affects both French citizens and a broader global population. He emphasized that developments in the region are closely tied to wider international instability.
Highlighting concerns over the trajectory of events, he stated that “not only are negotiations not yielding results, but we are not far from a risk of renewed fighting,” signaling fears that conflict could intensify again.
He also pointed to recent actions by Iran, describing them as “unacceptable strikes” and warning that such developments could further inflame tensions and disrupt any remaining diplomatic momentum.
The prime minister added that the evolving geopolitical landscape should be understood as a lasting structural challenge, urging openness with the public about its consequences. “The best antidote to fantasies and lies is transparency,” he said, while noting plans to release updated fiscal windfall figures every ten days.
According to his remarks, the aim is to promote clarity in public discussions, particularly regarding how profits in the energy sector are managed and potentially redistributed.
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