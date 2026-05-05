Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns Of Heat And Discomfort In Mumbai, Yellow Alert Issued For Konkan

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Mumbai is set for an uncomfortable stretch as the India Meteorological Department issues a Yellow Alert for hot and humid conditions, with temperatures rising and discomfort levels expected to intensify across the region

The India Meteorological Department has extended its Yellow Alert for hot and humid weather across Mumbai and the wider Konkan belt, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri. Initially issued for a shorter duration, the warning now remains in effect until the morning of May 10. This extension reflects a steady shift in weather patterns, with conditions expected to remain oppressive rather than easing quickly. Residents are likely to experience prolonged discomfort, especially during the afternoon hours when humidity and heat combine to create a stifling atmosphere.

Mumbai is likely to see daytime temperatures climbing to around 36°C in the coming days, while minimum temperatures hover near 28°C-well above seasonal averages. The unusually high nighttime temperatures are a key concern, as they prevent the body from cooling down, adding to fatigue and unease. The Santacruz observatory has already recorded above-normal readings, signaling a trend that could persist. Clear skies over the next 48 hours will further intensify heat accumulation, making both day and night conditions feel warmer than usual.

The current spell is being influenced by larger atmospheric systems, including a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan and a trough stretching from central India down to the southern peninsula. These systems are disrupting typical wind patterns and limiting cooling influences along the coast. As a result, the Konkan region, including Mumbai, is witnessing above-normal temperatures with little immediate relief in sight. Meteorologists suggest a gradual rise in heat levels after a brief period of stability, indicating that the discomfort could deepen before conditions improve.