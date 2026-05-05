ARC Group / Key word(s): Financing

ARC Group Advises Magnax on €35.5 Million Strategic Investment from Pan-International Industrial Corp. and Foxconn Group

06.05.2026 / 03:05 CET/CEST

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KORTRIJK, Belgium and HONG KONG, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Group has acted as exclusive financial advisor to Magnax NV ("Magnax") on a €35.5 million capital increase led by Pan-International Industrial Corp. ("Pan-International"), alongside Foxconn Group and incoming management. The transaction marks a defining milestone in Magnax's journey from European deep-tech pioneer to global industrial supplier of next-generation electric motor technology. Magnax, a Kortrijk-based company specialising in yokeless axial flux electric motor technology, secured the €35.5 million through a two-stage capital increase that has received foreign direct investment (FDI) approval. Upon completion, Pan-International - a Taiwan-based manufacturer of wiring harnesses, printed circuit boards and precision electronic components, and a member of the Foxconn Group - will become Magnax's largest shareholder. Founded in 2015 by Peter Leijnen, Daan Moreels and Kester Goh, Magnax develops yokeless axial flux electric motors for high-performance industrial applications and next-generation electrification platforms. Its patented technology delivers substantially higher power density than conventional radial flux motors, enabling lighter, more compact and more efficient powertrain solutions across electric vehicles, industrial drives, robotics, machine automation and aerospace propulsion. The company commercialises its technology through two dedicated spin-offs: Traxial in ground e-mobility and Axyal in aerospace propulsion. The new capital will be deployed to industrialise Magnax's axial flux motor portfolio and scale high-volume production. The company's headquarters and R&D will remain in Belgium, while high-volume manufacturing will be established in China, leveraging the Foxconn Group's supply chain and production infrastructure. Magnax's incoming management team is co-investing alongside Pan-International and Foxconn Group, underscoring long-term alignment with the company's industrialisation strategy. "We are delighted to have advised Magnax and its founders on this transformative transaction. Pairing European deep-tech leadership with Asian industrial scale is precisely the type of cross-border partnership ARC Group was built to enable, and we look forward to supporting Magnax as it scales globally," said Valentin Ischer, Partner at ARC Group. Established in 2015, ARC Group is a global investment bank deeply rooted in Asia with a global reach, specialising in bridging Asia with the rest of the world. The Magnax transaction exemplifies ARC Group's core competency of connecting European innovation with Asian strategic capital and manufacturing scale. Full announcement: arc-group/magnax-secures-e35-5-million-from-pan-international-industrial-corp-and-foxconn-group-to-industrialise-axial-flux-motor-technology For more information or any questions, please contact: ARC Group

Valentin Ischer

Partner

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